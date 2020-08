(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 04 agosto 2020 Millions of office workers have been sent home to work remotely in the midst of COVID-19. But how many of them have gotten in guidance or equipment to support good ergonomics. Static posture or position could lead to back, neck and shoulder injury.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200728150637.htm