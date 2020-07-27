(AGENPARL) – SCOTLAND, lun 27 luglio 2020

Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees co-ordinated by Glasgow until 2026

Following the latest ERASMUS MUNDUS Joint Master Degree (EMJMD) results on 14th July 2020, the University of Glasgow’s College of Social Sciences is proud to add a new programme (International Law of Global Security, Peace and Development) to the list of EMJMDs that it coordinates on behalf of eight consortiums across Europe, including the renewal of EMJMD funding for its most long standing EMJMD in Central and East European, Russian and Eurasian Studies, first funded by the EACEA in 2011. Details of all eight EMJMDs and their consortium websites can be found here: https://www.gla.ac.uk/postgraduate/erasmusmundus/.

Each EMJMD scholarship will fund a student to undertake a two-year master programme, with the opportunity to travel to consortium partner institutions around Europe over three mobility periods. Scholarship funding covers fees, travel and living expenses. Students also have the option to attend summer schools (some of which are located outside of Europe), placements and language learning environments. Successful students will receive a joint degree or a multiple degree, depending on the structure of each EMJMD consortium. Applications for an EMJMD scholarship are accepted from approximately mid-September until early January each year, for a start in the following September. Self-funded applications are accepted throughout the year.

BREXIT arrangements: following the EU’s announcement (11/02/20 https://ec.europa.eu/programmes/erasmus-plus/about/brexit_en), having left the EU in an orderly fashion, the UK remains able to coordinate and take part in EMJMDs for the lifetime of the funding period. In the case of the latest addition (ILGSPD) and renewal (CEERES), each will cover four intakes (from 2021, till 2026) and in the case of all eight EMJMDs it means that 20+ full scholarships will be available to each intake for each EMJMD: 160+ full scholarships in total, specifically for September 2021 starts. The University of Glasgow looks forward to receiving applications, on behalf of the eight consortiums, from students from all countries around the world, from both self-funded applicants and EMJMD scholarship applicants.

Fonte/Source: http://www.gla.ac.uk/news/headline_731418_en.html