mercoledì, Novembre 18, 2020
EQUINE-ASSISTED COUNSELING AND PSYCHOTHERAPY [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] : HEALING THROUGH HORSES / HALLIE E. SHEADE.

(AGENPARL) – LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA, CANADA), mer 18 novembre 2020

Description 1 online resource (xvi, 217 pages)

Note Includes bibliographical references and index.

Contents Partnering with equines in equine-assisted counseling and psychotherapy — Nature of equines — Philosophical domains in relational equine-partnered counseling — Counseling environments in equine-assisted counseling and psychotherapy — The treatment team in equine-assisted counseling and psychotherapy — Facilitating relational equine-partnered counseling — Integration of counseling theory in equine-assisted counseling and psychotherapy — Practice equine-assisted counseling and psychotherapy across the lifespan — Counseling and psychotherapy formats in equine-assisted counseling and psychotherapy — Implementing equine-assisted counseling and psychotherapy with different client populations — Ethical considerations in equine-assisted counseling and psychotherapy — Risk management considerations in equine-assisted counseling and psychotherapy — Program design in equine-assisted counseling and psychotherapy — Research issues in equine-assisted counseling and psychotherapy.

Summary “Equine-Assisted Counseling and Psychotherapy offers a comprehensive guide to the practice of working with equines in a psychotherapeutic setting. Mental health and equine professionals will come away from the book with a strong understanding of both the theoretical and practical aspects of equine-assisted counseling”– Provided by publisher.

Note Hallie E. Sheade, PhD, LPC-S, RPT-S, founded Equine Connection Counseling to provide equine-assisted counseling and psychotherapy. She is a registered play therapist and has worked with equines for over thirty years.

Description based on online resource; title from digital title page (viewed on August 31, 2020).

UofL: Unlimited users

Subject Horses — Therapeutic use

Psychotherapy

Human-animal relationships — Psychological aspects

Series [Taylor & Francis ebooks]

Fonte/Source: http://darius.uleth.ca/record=b2701592*eng

