29 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

CREDITORS ENTITLED TO RECEIVE £500K FOLLOWING COMPENSATION ORDER

STOMIZZATI

UK AND BANGLADESH LAUNCH CLIMATE ACTION TOWARDS COP26 AND BEYOND

INTERVENTO MINISTRA AZZOLINA RAI RADIO1

IL PAPA: LE BEATITUDINI SONO UN MESSAGGIO PER L’UMANITà

PIANO TRUMP: APPOGGIO DI ISRAELE, RIFIUTO PALESTINESE. APERTURE DA ARABIA ED EGITTO

DE GROEICAST, DE NIEUWE PODCAST OVER ECONOMISCHE GROEI

HONG KONG: LE INDICAZIONI DELLA CHIESA PER PREVENIRE LA DIFFUSIONE DEL CORONAVIRUS

FIDUCIA DEI CONSUMATORI E DELLE IMPRESE. GENNAIO 2020

PRESS RELEASE: MAJOR GENERAL MONRO APPOINTED AS LORD-LIEUTENANT FOR MORAY

Home » EQUAL PAY
Agenparl English Cronaca

EQUAL PAY

by Redazione0

(agenparl) – london mer 29 gennaio 2020 A Bill to make provision for a right for employees to obtain information relating to the pay of a comparator; to reform remedies and time limits relating to equal pay; to provide a right to equal pay where a single source can rectify unequal pay; to amend the statutory statement ​of particulars to include equal pay; to provide for requirements on certain employers to publish information about the differences in pay between male and female employees and between employees of different ethnic origins; and for related purposes

Fonte/Source: http://services.parliament.uk/bills/2019-20/equalpay.html

Related posts

CREDITORS ENTITLED TO RECEIVE £500K FOLLOWING COMPENSATION ORDER

Redazione

FER

Redazione

FER

Redazione

POLIZIA DI STATO – VIDEO E COMUNICATO STAMPA REGGIO CALABRIA

FER

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: CREDITORS ENTITLED TO RECEIVE £500K FOLLOWING COMPENSATION ORDER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More