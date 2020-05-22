venerdì, Maggio 22, 2020
Breaking News

CARITAS: LAUDATO SI’, GUIDA ALL’IMPEGNO DI DOMANI

THIS WEEK IN IRAN POLICY

THIS WEEK IN IRAN POLICY

£300 MILLION ADDITIONAL FUNDING FOR LOCAL AUTHORITIES TO SUPPORT NEW TEST AND…

CONNESSI PER LA VITA: APPRODA SUL WEB LA MARCIA PER LA VITA…

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER LAO PRIME MINISTER KEOBOUNPHANH

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER LAO PRIME MINISTER KEOBOUNPHANH

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER LAO PRIME MINISTER KEOBOUNPHANH

IRAN’S ASSASSINATIONS AND TERRORIST ACTIVITY ABROAD

IRAN’S ASSASSINATIONS AND TERRORIST ACTIVITY ABROAD

Agenparl
Image default
Home » EPRINT REPORT: VCNN: VERIFIABLE CONVOLUTIONAL NEURAL NETWORK

EPRINT REPORT: VCNN: VERIFIABLE CONVOLUTIONAL NEURAL NETWORK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, ven 22 maggio 2020

ePrint Report: vCNN: Verifiable Convolutional Neural Network

Seunghwa Lee, Hankyung Ko, Jihye Kim, Hyunok Oh

Inference using convolutional neural networks (CNNs) is often outsourced to the cloud for various applications. Hence it is crucial to detect the malfunction or manipulation of the inference results. To provide trustful services, the cloud services should prove that the inference results are correctly calculated with valid input data according to a legitimate model. Particularly, a resource-constrained client would prefer a small proof and fast verification. A pairing-based zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive ARgument of Knowledge(zk-SNARK) scheme is a useful cryptographic primitive that satisfies both the short-proof and quick-verification requirements with only black-box access to the models, irrespective of the function complexity. However, they require tremendous efforts for the proof generation. It is impractical to build a proof using traditional zk-SNARK approaches due to many (multiplication) operations in CNNs.

This paper proposes a new efficient verifiable convolution neural network (vCNN) framework, which allows a client to verify the correctness of the inference result rapidly with short evidence provided by an untrusted server. Notably, the proposed vCNNs framework is the first practical pairing-based zk-SNARK scheme for CNNs, and it significantly reduces space and time complexities to generate a proof with providing perfect zero-knowledge and computational knowledge soundness. The experimental results validate the practicality of vCNN with improving VGG16 performance and key size by 18000 fold compared with the existing zk-SNARKs approach (reducing the key size from 1400 TB to 80 GB, and proving time from 10 years to 8 hours).

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/584

Post collegati

EPRINT REPORT: AUTOMATIC VERIFICATION OF DIFFERENTIAL CHARACTERISTICS: APPLICATION TO REDUCED GIMLI

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: VCNN: VERIFIABLE CONVOLUTIONAL NEURAL NETWORK

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: EXPECTED CONSTANT ROUND BYZANTINE BROADCAST UNDER DISHONEST MAJORITY

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: SWIFT: SUPER-FAST AND ROBUST PRIVACY-PRESERVING MACHINE LEARNING

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: REDUCTION FROM MODULE-SIS TO RING-SIS UNDER NORM CONSTRAINT OF RING-SIS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: COMPONENT-BASED COMPARISON OF PRIVACY-FIRST EXPOSURE NOTIFICATION PROTOCOLS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More