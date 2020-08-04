martedì, Agosto 4, 2020
Breaking News

ASSISI E IL PERDONO A QUATTRO ANNI DALLA VISITA DEL PAPA

PAROLIN AD ARS, RETTORE DEL SANTUARIO: UN SEGNO DI GRAZIA E UN…

IL CURATO D’ARS: IL PARROCO DI TUTTI I SACERDOTI DEL MONDO

PAKISTAN: A LAHORE CHIESE RIAPERTE A PARTIRE DAL 16 AGOSTO

COVID-19: MESSE NUOVAMENTE SOSPESE A MANILA E INTORNO ALLA CAPITALE

LA PRIMA GUERRA DEL GOLFO: LE CONSEGUENZE PER IL MONDO

“CONOSCI IL TUO PATRIMONIO RELIGIOSO”: QUANDO LE RADICI SI INCONTRANO A SCUOLA

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 531 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 569 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2619 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

EPRINT REPORT: TIMING ATTACKS AND LOCAL TIMING ATTACKS AGAINST BARRETT’S MODULAR MULTIPLICATION ALGORITHM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 04 agosto 2020
Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/946 – Timing attacks and local timing attacks against Barrett’s modular multiplication algorithm

Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/946

Timing attacks and local timing attacks against Barrett’s modular multiplication algorithm

Johannes Mittmann and Werner Schindler

Abstract: Montgomery’s and Barrett’s modular multiplication algorithms are widely used in modular exponentiation algorithms, e.g. to compute RSA or ECC operations. While Montgomery’s multiplication algorithm has been studied extensively in the literature and many side-channel attacks have been detected, to our best knowledge no thorough analysis exists for Barrett’s multiplication algorithm. This article closes this gap. For both Montgomery’s and Barrett’s multiplication algorithm, differences of the execution times are caused by conditional integer subtractions, so-called extra reductions. Barrett’s multiplication algorithm allows even two extra reductions, and this feature increases the mathematical difficulties significantly.

We formulate and analyse a two-dimensional Markov process, from which we deduce relevant stochastic properties of Barrett’s multiplication algorithm within modular exponentiation algorithms. This allows to transfer the timing attacks and local timing attacks (where a second side-channel attack exhibits the execution times of the particular modular squarings and multiplications) on Montgomery’s multiplication algorithm to attacks on Barrett’s algorithm. However, there are also differences. Barrett’s multiplication algorithm requires additional attack substeps, and the attack efficiency is much more sensitive to variations of the parameters. We treat timing attacks on RSA with CRT, on RSA without CRT, and on Diffie-Hellman, as well as local timing attacks against these algorithms in the presence of basis blinding. Experiments confirm our theoretical results.

Category / Keywords: implementation / Timing attacks, Local timing attacks, Barrett modular multiplication, RSA, RSA-CRT, Diffie-Hellman, Stochastic modeling, Statistical decision theory

Date: received 1 Aug 2020

Contact author: johannes mittmann at bsi bund de, werner schindler@bsi bund de

Available format(s): PDF | BibTeX Citation

Version: :070316 (All versions of this report)

Short URL: ia.cr/2020/946

[ Cryptology ePrint archive ]

0https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/946.pdf’>https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/946.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/946

Post collegati

EPRINT REPORT: DATA OBLIVIOUS ALGORITHMS FOR MULTICORES

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: STARK FRIENDLY HASH — SURVEY AND RECOMMENDATION

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: TIMING ATTACKS AND LOCAL TIMING ATTACKS AGAINST BARRETT’S MODULAR MULTIPLICATION ALGORITHM

Redazione

EVENT CALENDAR: ICISSP: 7TH INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON INFORMATION SYSTEMS SECURITY AND PRIVACY

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ON THE (IN)SECURITY OF ROS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ANALYSING AND IMPROVING SHARD ALLOCATION PROTOCOLS FOR SHARDED BLOCKCHAINS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More