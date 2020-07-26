(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 26 luglio 2020

ePrint Report: Tight Bounds for Simon’s Algorithm



Xavier Bonnetain

Simon’s algorithm is the first example of a quantum algorithm exponentially faster than any classical algorithm, and has many applications in cryptanalysis. While these quantum attacks are often extremely efficient, they are generally missing some precise cost estimate. This article aims at resolving this issue by presenting precise query estimates for the different use cases of Simon’s algorithm in cryptanalysis, and shows that Simon’s algorithm requires in most cases little more than $n$ queries to succeed.

