EPRINT REPORT: STARK FRIENDLY HASH — SURVEY AND RECOMMENDATION

Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/948
STARK Friendly Hash — Survey and Recommendation
Eli Ben-Sasson and Lior Goldberg and David Gurevich
Abstract: A report on the selection process of the STARK friendly hash (SFH) function for standardization by the Ethereum Foundation. The outcome of this process, described here, is our recommendation to use the Rescue function over a prime field of size approximately $ 2^{61}$ in sponge mode with $12$ field elements per state.
With an Appendix by Jean-Charles Faugere and Ludovic Perret of CryptoNext Security.
Category / Keywords: secret-key cryptography / STARK, ZK, IOP
Date: received 3 Aug 2020
Contact author: eli at starkware co
