martedì, Agosto 4, 2020
Agenparl

EPRINT REPORT: STARK FRIENDLY HASH — SURVEY AND RECOMMENDATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 04 agosto 2020
Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/948 – STARK Friendly Hash — Survey and Recommendation

Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/948

STARK Friendly Hash — Survey and Recommendation

Eli Ben-Sasson and Lior Goldberg and David Gurevich

Abstract: A report on the selection process of the STARK friendly hash (SFH) function for standardization by the Ethereum Foundation. The outcome of this process, described here, is our recommendation to use the Rescue function over a prime field of size approximately $ 2^{61}$ in sponge mode with $12$ field elements per state.

With an Appendix by Jean-Charles Faugere and Ludovic Perret of CryptoNext Security.

Category / Keywords: secret-key cryptography / STARK, ZK, IOP

Date: received 3 Aug 2020

Contact author: eli at starkware co

Available format(s): PDF | BibTeX Citation

Version: :070440 (All versions of this report)

Short URL: ia.cr/2020/948

[ Cryptology ePrint archive ]

0https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/948.pdf’>https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/948.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/948

