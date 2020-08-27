giovedì, Agosto 27, 2020
EPRINT REPORT: SIMPLE AND EFFICIENT FE FOR QUADRATIC FUNCTIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, gio 27 agosto 2020

ePrint Report: Simple and Efficient FE for Quadratic Functions

Junqing Gong, Haifeng Qian

This paper presents the first functional encryption schemes for quadratic functions (or degree-2 polynomials) achieving simulation-based security in the semi-adaptive model with constant-size secret key. The unique prior construction with the same security guarantee by Gay [PKC 20] has secret keys of size linear in the message size. They also enjoy shorter ciphertexts:

– our first scheme is based on bilateral DLIN (decisional linear) assumption as Gay’s scheme and the ciphertext is 15% shorter;

– our second scheme based on SXDH assumption and bilateral DLIN assumption is more efficient; it has 67% shorter ciphertext than previous SXDH-based scheme with selective indistinguishability security by Baltico et al. [CRYPTO 17]; the efficiency is comparable to their second scheme in the generic group model.

Technically, we roughly combine Wee’s “secret-key-to-public-key” compiler [TCC 17] with Gay’s paradigm [PKC 20]. We avoid (partial) function-hiding inner-product functional encryption used in Gay’s work and make our schemes conceptually simpler.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/1026

