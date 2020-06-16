martedì, Giugno 16, 2020
EPRINT REPORT: SIGNAL INJECTION ATTACK ON TIME-TO-DIGITAL CONVERTER AND ITS APPLICATION TO PHYSICALLY UNCLONABLE FUNCTION

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 16 giugno 2020

ePrint Report: Signal Injection Attack on Time-to-Digital Converter and Its Application to Physically Unclonable Function

Takeshi Sugawara, Tatsuya Onuma, Yang Li

Physically unclonable function (PUF) is a technology to generate a device-unique identifier using process variation. PUF enables a cryptographic key that appears only when the chip is active, providing an efficient countermeasure against reverse-engineering attacks. In this paper, we explore the data conversion that digitizes a physical quantity representing PUFs uniqueness into a numerical value as a new attack surface. We focus on time-to-digital converter (TDC) that converts time duration into a numerical value. We show the first signal injection attack on a TDC by manipulating its clock, and verify it through experiments on an off-the-shelf TDC chip. Then, we show how to leverage the attack to reveal a secret key protected by a PUF that uses a TDC for digitization.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/716

