giovedì, Agosto 27, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 27, 2020

PRODUCTION, DESIGN AND INSTALLATION OF INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR SIGNAGE FOR THE DELEGATION…

INFORMAL MEETING OF EU DEFENCE MINISTERS: REMARKS BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP…

THE RENTRéE OF 2020: DECISION TIME FOR EU FOREIGN POLICY

BELARUS: JOINT STATEMENT BY HR/VP, JOSEP BORRELL AND THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN…

DECRETO-LEGGE SOSTEGNO E RILANCIO ECONOMIA: AVVIATA DISCUSSIONE IN 5A COMMISSIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SPALLANZANI, VAIA: IL VACCINO SIA PER TUTTI

COVID, SALVINI: AL FIANCO DI MUSUMECI E DI TUTTI I SINDACI E…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » EPRINT REPORT: SECURITY OF STREAMING ENCRYPTION IN GOOGLE’S TINK LIBRARY

EPRINT REPORT: SECURITY OF STREAMING ENCRYPTION IN GOOGLE’S TINK LIBRARY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, gio 27 agosto 2020

ePrint Report: Security of Streaming Encryption in Google’s Tink Library

Viet Tung Hoang, Yaobin Shen

We analyze the multi-user security of the streaming encryption in Google’s Tink library
via an extended version of the framework of nonce-based online authenticated encryption of Hoang et al. (CRYPTO’15) to support random-access decryption. We show that Tink’s design choice of using random nonces and a nonce-based key-derivation function indeed improves the concrete security bound. We then give two better alternatives that are more robust against randomness failure. In addition, we show how to efficiently instantiate the key-derivation function via AES, instead of relying on HMAC-SHA256 like the current design in Tink. To accomplish this we give a multi-user analysis of the XOR-of-permutation construction of Bellare, Krovetz, and Rogaway (EUROCRYPT’98).

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/1019

Post collegati

EPRINT REPORT: FACTORING AND PAIRINGS ARE NOT NECESSARY FOR IO: CIRCULAR-SECURE LWE SUFFICES

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: POLYNOMIAL IOPS FOR LINEAR ALGEBRA RELATIONS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: SECURITY OF STREAMING ENCRYPTION IN GOOGLE’S TINK LIBRARY

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: CONSENSUS REDUX: DISTRIBUTED LEDGERS IN THE FACE OF ADVERSARIAL SUPREMACY

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: TOWARDS CLASSICAL HARDNESS OF MODULE-LWE: THE LINEAR RANK CASE

Redazione

THREE TEXANS, ONE NEW YORKER INDICTED FOR CONSPIRACY TO SELL SANCTIONED IRANIAN PETROLEUM TO REFINERY IN CHINA FOR MILLIONS IN PROFIT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More