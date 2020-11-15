EPRINT REPORT: ROUND-OPTIMAL AND COMMUNICATION-EFFICIENT MULTIPARTY COMPUTATION

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 15 novembre 2020



Round-Optimal and Communication-Efficient Multiparty Computation

Michele Ciampi and Rafail Ostrovsky and Hendrik Waldner and Vassilis Zikas

Abstract: Typical approaches for minimizing the round complexity of multi-party computation (MPC) do so at the cost of increased communication complexity (CC) or reliance on setup assumptions. A notable exception is the recent work of Ananth et al. [TCC 2019], which used Functional Encryption (FE) combiners to obtain a round optimal (two-round) semi-honest MPC in the plain model with CC proportional to the depth and input-output length of the circuit being computed—we refer to such protocols as circuit scalable. This leaves open the question of obtaining communication efficient malicious security in the plain model which we answer in this work:

1) We provide a round-preserving black-box compiler that compiles a wide class of MPC protocols into a circuit-scalable maliciously secure MPC in the plain model, assuming a (succinct) FE combiner. By using our compiler with a round-optimal MPC, we derive the first round-optimal and circuit-scalable maliciously secure MPC in the plain model.

2) We provide a round-preserving black-box compiler that compiles a wide class of MPC protocols into a circuit-independent—i.e., with CC that depends only on the input-output length of the circuit—maliciously secure MPC in the plain model, assuming Multi-Key Fully-Homomorphic Encryption (MFHE). Again, by using this second compiler with a round-optimal MPC, we derive the first round-optimal and circuit-independent maliciously secure MPC in the plain model. This is the best to-date CC for a round-optimal malicious MPC protocol, which is even communication-optimal when the output size of the function being evaluated is smaller than its input size (e.g., for boolean functions).

Our compilers assume the existence of four-round maliciously secure oblivious transfer which can be obtained from standard cryptographic assumptions.

