domenica, Novembre 15, 2020
Breaking News

M5S, CONTE: IMPORTANTE NOVITA’ POLITICA DEGLI ULTIMI ANNI, COMUNITA’ TOSTA

COVID: SI ATTENUA LA CURVA DEI CONTAGI IN EUROPA

USA, GLI ELETTORI DEL WISCONSIN HANNO INTENTATO UNA CAUSA PER ELIMINARE OLTRE…

USA,  I DEMOCRATICI HANNO TRASCORSO QUATTRO ANNI SULLA “BUFALA RUSSA”, NON VOGLIONO…

USA, ANTHONY FAUCI: GLI AMERICANI DEVONO “FARE QUELLO CHE TI VIENE DETTO”…

MANOVRA, RIUNIONE A CHIGI TRA CONTE, GUALTIERI E CAPIDELEGAZIONE MAGGIORANZA

UN’ENORME SOSPIRO DI SOLLIEVO’: L’ONU SI UNISCE ALLE AGENZIE GLOBALISTE IN ATTESA…

L’APPELLO DEL PAPA PER LA CONCORDIA IN COSTA D’AVORIO E PER I…

ROMA, SALVINI: ESPOSTO SULLA NOMINA DEL DG DEL CAMPIDOGLIO ALL’ATAC, LA RAGGI…

GERMANIA, LA POLIZIA HA SPARATO CON I CANNONI AD ACQUA SUI MANIFESTANTI…

Agenparl

EPRINT REPORT: RESOURCE ESTIMATION OF GROVERS-KIND QUANTUM CRYPTANALYSIS AGAINST FSR BASED SYMMETRIC CIPHERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 15 novembre 2020
Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/1438 – Resource Estimation of Grovers-kind Quantum Cryptanalysis against FSR based Symmetric Ciphers

Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/1438

Resource Estimation of Grovers-kind Quantum Cryptanalysis against FSR based Symmetric Ciphers

Ravi Anand and Subhamoy Maitra and Arpita Maitra and Chandra Sekhar Mukherjee and Sourav Mukhopadhyay

Abstract: In this paper, we present a detailed study of the cost of the quantum key search attack using Grover. We consider the popular Feedback Shift Register (FSR) based ciphers Grain-128-AEAD, TinyJAMBU, LIZARD, and Grain-v1 considering the NIST’s MAXDEPTH depth restriction. We design reversible quantum circuits for these ciphers and also provide the QISKIT implementations for estimating gate counts. Our results show that cryptanalysis is possible with gate count less than $2^{170}$. In this direction, we also study the scenario where initial keystreams may be discarded before using it for encryption so that the Grovers attack on key search becomes costly in terms of circuit repetition. Finally, we connect Grover with BSW sampling for stream ciphers with low sampling resistance. We implement this attack on LIZARD (secret key size of 120 bits, state 121 bits, and security equivalent to 80 bits) and successfully recover the internal states with $2^{40.5}$ queries to the cryptographic oracle and $ 2^{40} $ amount of data. Our results provide a clear view of the exact status of quantum cryptanalysis against FSR based symmetric ciphers.

Category / Keywords:

Date: received 15 Nov 2020

Contact author: ravianandsps at gmail com

Available format(s): PDF | BibTeX Citation

Version: :153821 (All versions of this report)

Short URL: ia.cr/2020/1438

[ Cryptology ePrint archive ]

0https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/1438.pdf’>https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/1438.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/1438

Post collegati

EPRINT REPORT: RESOURCE ESTIMATION OF GROVERS-KIND QUANTUM CRYPTANALYSIS AGAINST FSR BASED SYMMETRIC CIPHERS

Redazione

EVENT CALENDAR: IEEE CSR 2021: 2021 IEEE INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON CYBER SECURITY AND RESILIENCE

Redazione

EVENT CALENDAR: MDPI SIGNALS: SPECIAL ISSUE “CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURES CYBERSECURITY AND RESILIENCE”

Redazione

EVENT CALENDAR: CYBERSECURE

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ROUND-OPTIMAL AND COMMUNICATION-EFFICIENT MULTIPARTY COMPUTATION

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: PUBLICLY VERIFIABLE ZERO KNOWLEDGE FROM (COLLAPSING) BLOCKCHAINS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More