EPRINT REPORT: REPUTABLE LIST CURATION FROM DECENTRALIZED VOTING

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 14 giugno 2020

ePrint Report: Reputable List Curation from Decentralized Voting

Elizabeth C. Crites, Mary Maller, Sarah Meiklejohn, Rebekah Mercer

Token-curated registries (TCRs) are a mechanism by which a set of users are able to jointly curate a reputable list about real-world information. Entries in the registry may have any form, so this primitive has been proposed for use — and deployed — in a variety of decentralized applications, ranging from the simple joint creation of lists to helping to prevent the spread of misinformation online. Despite this interest, the security of this primitive is not well understood, and indeed existing constructions do not achieve strong or provable notions of security or privacy. In this paper, we provide a formal cryptographic treatment of TCRs as well as a construction that provably hides the votes cast by individual curators. Along the way, we provide a model and proof of security for an underlying voting scheme, which may be of independent interest.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/709

