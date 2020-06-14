domenica, Giugno 14, 2020
EPRINT REPORT: RATIONAL BEHAVIOR IN COMMITTEE-BASED BLOCKCHAINS

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 14 giugno 2020
Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/710 – Rational Behavior in Committee-Based Blockchains

Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/710

Rational Behavior in Committee-Based Blockchains

Yackolley Amoussou-Guenou and Bruno Biais and Maria Potop-Butucaru and Sara Tucci-Piergiovanni

Abstract: We study the rational behaviors of participants in committee-based blockchains. Committee-based blockchains rely on specific blockchain consensus that must be guaranteed in presence of rational participants. We consider a simplified blockchain consensus algorithm based on existing or proposed committee-based blockchains that encapsulates the main actions of the participants: voting for a block, and checking its validity. Knowing that those actions have costs, and achieving the consensus gives rewards to committee members, we study using game theory how strategic players behave while trying to maximizing their gains. We consider different reward schemes, and found that in each setting, there exist equilibria where blockchain consensus is guaranteed; in some settings however, there can be coordination failures hindering consensus. Moreover, we study equilibria with trembling participants, which is a novelty in the context of committee-based blockchains. Trembling participants are rational that can do unintended actions with a low probability. We found that in presence of trembling participants, there exist equilibria where blockchain consensus is guaranteed; however, when only voters are rewarded, there also exist equilibria where validity can be violated.

Category / Keywords:

Date: received 13 Jun 2020

Contact author: yackolley amoussou-guenou at cea fr

Available format(s): PDF | BibTeX Citation

Version: :202017 (All versions of this report)

Short URL: ia.cr/2020/710

[ Cryptology ePrint archive ]

0https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/710.pdf’>https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/710.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/710

