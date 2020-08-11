martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
Breaking News

BIELORUSSIA: PD, SITUAZIONE INACCETTABILE, GOVERNO SI ATTIVI

CHAD’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

CHAD’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

NUOVA FASE POLITICA IN LIBANO

AL VIA #CARTADILEUCA2020: SULLE ORME DI DON TONINO BELLO

FASE 3, SALVINI: AZZOLINA È UNA TRAGEDIA, ORA SCARICA LE RESPONSABILITÀ SUI…

L’INSEGNAMENTO DI SANTA CHIARA NEL TEMPO DELLA PANDEMIA

BOLIVIA, VESCOVI PRONTI ALLA MEDIAZIONE PER LA CRISI DEL PAESE

ROMA: CALABRIA (FI), RAGGI? SBAGLIARE è UMANO, PERSEVERARE è DIABOLICO

NIGERIA, MONSIGNOR AKUBEZE: SENZA PACE NON C’è GIUSTIZIA

Agenparl

EPRINT REPORT: QUANTUM-RESISTANT PUBLIC-KEY AUTHENTICATED ENCRYPTION WITH KEYWORD SEARCH FOR INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 11 agosto 2020

ePrint Report: Quantum-resistant Public-key Authenticated Encryption with Keyword Search for Industrial Internet of Things

Zi-Yuan Liu, Yi-Fan Tseng, Raylin Tso, Masahiro Mambo

The industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) integrates sensors, instruments, equipment, and industrial applications, enabling traditional industries to automate and intelligently process data. To reduce the cost and demand of required service equipment, IIoT relies on cloud computing to further process and store data. However, the means for ensuring the privacy and confidentiality of the outsourced data and the maintenance of flexibility in the use of these data remain unclear. Public-key authenticated encryption with keyword search (PAEKS) is a variant of public-key encryption with keyword search that not only allows users to search encrypted data by specifying keywords but also prevents insider keyword guessing attacks (IKGAs). However, all current PAEKS schemes are based on the discrete logarithm assumption and are therefore vulnerable to quantum attacks. Additionally, the security of these schemes are only proven under random oracle and are considered insufficiently secure. In this study, we first introduce a generic PAEKS construction that enjoys the security under IKGAs in the standard model. Based on the framework, we propose a novel instantiation of quantum-resistant PAEKS that is based on ring learning with errors assumption. Compared with its state-of-the-art counterparts, our instantiation is more efficient and secure.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/955

Post collegati

EPRINT REPORT: QUANTUM CRYPTANALYSIS ON CONTRACTING FEISTEL STRUCTURES AND OBSERVATION ON RELATED-KEY SETTINGS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: COMBINING OPTIMIZATION OBJECTIVES: NEW MACHINE-LEARNING ATTACKS ON STRONG PUFS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: MULTI-THRESHOLD ASYNCHRONOUS RELIABLE BROADCAST AND CONSENSUS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: CONSTANT TIME MONTGOMERY LADDER

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: PERFORMANCE COMPARISON BETWEEN DEEP LEARNING-BASED AND CONVENTIONAL CRYPTOGRAPHIC DISTINGUISHERS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: QUANTUM-RESISTANT PUBLIC-KEY AUTHENTICATED ENCRYPTION WITH KEYWORD SEARCH FOR INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More