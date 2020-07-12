(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 12 luglio 2020

ePrint Report: PudgyTurtle: variable-length, keystream-dependent encoding to resist time-memory tradeoff attacks



David A August, Anne C Smith

PudgyTurtle is a way to use keystream to encode plaintext before XOR-based (stream cipher-like) encryption. It makes stream ciphers less efficient — a typical implementation requiring about five times as much keystream and producing about twice as much ciphertext — but also more robust against time-memory-data tradeoff attacks. PudgyTurtle can operate alongside any keystream generator, and thus functions somewhat like an encryption mode for stream ciphers. Here, we introduce the mechanics or PudgyTurtle and discuss its design motivations.

