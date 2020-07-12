domenica, Luglio 12, 2020
Breaking News

GENOVA: IL NUOVO ARCIVESCOVO, PADRE TASCA: CAMMINEREMO INSIEME

PENSIONI, SALVINI: IL PD CHE RIVUOLE LA LEGGE FORNERO È UN INSULTO…

COVID, CONTE: PROVA MOLTO DIFFICILE PER IL PAESE, ORA PIU’ ATTREZZATI

SANTA SOFIA, DOMANI PRESIDIO DELLA LEGA SOTTO IL CONSOLATO DELLA TURCHIA A…

IMMIGRATI, SALVINI: PORTI SPALANCATI MA RICOLLOCAMENTI, RIMPATRI E CORRIDOI UMANITARI FERMI. IL…

FRANCESCO: PENSO A SANTA SOFIA E SONO MOLTO ADDOLORATO

IL PAPA ALL’ANGELUS: LA PAROLA DI DIO è L’UNICA CHE RENDE LIBERI

£705 MILLION INVESTMENT FOR GB-EU BORDER

LA DOMENICA DEL MARE. TURKSON AI MARITTIMI “NON SIETE SOLI, NESSUNO VI…

USA: SOSPESA LA PRIMA ESECUZIONE FEDERALE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » EPRINT REPORT: PUDGYTURTLE: VARIABLE-LENGTH, KEYSTREAM-DEPENDENT ENCODING TO RESIST TIME-MEMORY TRADEOFF ATTACKS

EPRINT REPORT: PUDGYTURTLE: VARIABLE-LENGTH, KEYSTREAM-DEPENDENT ENCODING TO RESIST TIME-MEMORY TRADEOFF ATTACKS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 12 luglio 2020

ePrint Report: PudgyTurtle: variable-length, keystream-dependent encoding to resist time-memory tradeoff attacks

David A August, Anne C Smith

PudgyTurtle is a way to use keystream to encode plaintext before XOR-based (stream cipher-like) encryption. It makes stream ciphers less efficient — a typical implementation requiring about five times as much keystream and producing about twice as much ciphertext — but also more robust against time-memory-data tradeoff attacks. PudgyTurtle can operate alongside any keystream generator, and thus functions somewhat like an encryption mode for stream ciphers. Here, we introduce the mechanics or PudgyTurtle and discuss its design motivations.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/838

Post collegati

EPRINT REPORT: PUDGYTURTLE: VARIABLE-LENGTH, KEYSTREAM-DEPENDENT ENCODING TO RESIST TIME-MEMORY TRADEOFF ATTACKS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: AN ATTACK ON SOME SIGNATURE SCHEMES CONSTRUCTED FROM FIVE-PASS IDENTIFICATION SCHEMES

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: CRYPTANALYSIS OF A “STRENGTHENED” KEY EXCHANGE PROTOCOL FOR IOT

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ON THE MAXIMUM NONLINEARITY OF DE BRUIJN SEQUENCE FEEDBACK FUNCTION

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ASSEMBLY OR OPTIMIZED C FOR LIGHTWEIGHT CRYPTOGRAPHY ON RISC-V?

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: POST-QUANTUM ADAPTOR SIGNATURES AND PAYMENT CHANNEL NETWORKS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More