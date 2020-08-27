EPRINT REPORT: POST-QUANTUM ANONYMOUS VETO NETWORKS

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, gio 27 agosto 2020



Post-Quantum Anonymous Veto Networks

Jintai Ding and Doug Emery and Johannes Mueller and Peter Y. A. Ryan and Vonn Kee Wong

Abstract: Anonymous veto networks (AV-nets), originally proposed by Hao and Zielinski (2006), are particularly lightweight protocols for evaluating a veto function in a peer-to-peer network such that anonymity of all protocol participants is preserved. Prior to this work, anonymity in all AV-nets from the literature relied on the decisional Diffie-Hellman (DDH) assumption and can thus be broken by (scalable) quantum computers. In order to defend against this threat, we propose two practical and completely lattice-based AV-nets. The first one is secure against passive and the second one is secure against active adversaries. We prove that anonymity of our AV-nets reduces to the ring learning with errors (RLWE) assumption. As such, our AV-nets are the first ones with post-quantum anonymity. We also provide performance benchmarks to demonstrate their practicality.

Category / Keywords: cryptographic protocols / post-quantum lattice-based anonymous veto protocol voting verifiability privacy

Original Publication (with minor differences): E-Vote-ID 2020

Date: received 25 Aug 2020

Contact author: johannes mueller at uni lu

