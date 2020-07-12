(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 12 luglio 2020

ePrint Report: Post-Quantum Adaptor Signatures and Payment Channel Networks



Muhammed F. Esgin, Oguzhan Ersoy, Zekeriya Erkin

Adaptor signatures, also known as scriptless scripts, have recently become an important tool in addressing the scalability and interoperability issues of blockchain applications such as cryptocurrencies. An adaptor signature extends a digital signature in a way that a complete signature reveals a secret based on a cryptographic condition. It brings about various advantages such as (i) low on-chain cost, (ii) improved fungibility of transactions, and (iii) advanced functionality beyond the limitation of the blockchain’s scripting language.

In this work, we introduce the first post-quantum adaptor signature, named LAS. Our construction relies on the standard lattice assumptions, namely Module-SIS and Module-LWE. There are certain challenges specific to the lattice setting, arising mainly from the so-called knowledge gap in lattice-based proof systems, that makes the realization of an adaptor signature and its applications difficult. We show how to overcome these technical difficulties without introducing additional on-chain costs.

Our evaluation demonstrates that LAS is essentially as efficient as an ordinary lattice-based signature in terms of both communication and computation. We further show how to achieve post-quantum atomic swaps and payment channel networks using LAS.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/845