giovedì, Agosto 27, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 27, 2020

PRODUCTION, DESIGN AND INSTALLATION OF INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR SIGNAGE FOR THE DELEGATION…

INFORMAL MEETING OF EU DEFENCE MINISTERS: REMARKS BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP…

THE RENTRéE OF 2020: DECISION TIME FOR EU FOREIGN POLICY

BELARUS: JOINT STATEMENT BY HR/VP, JOSEP BORRELL AND THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN…

DECRETO-LEGGE SOSTEGNO E RILANCIO ECONOMIA: AVVIATA DISCUSSIONE IN 5A COMMISSIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SPALLANZANI, VAIA: IL VACCINO SIA PER TUTTI

COVID, SALVINI: AL FIANCO DI MUSUMECI E DI TUTTI I SINDACI E…

Agenparl

EPRINT REPORT: POLYNOMIAL IOPS FOR LINEAR ALGEBRA RELATIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, gio 27 agosto 2020
Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/1022 – Polynomial IOPs for Linear Algebra Relations

Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/1022

Polynomial IOPs for Linear Algebra Relations

Alan Szepieniec

Abstract: This paper proposes new Polynomial IOPs for arithmetic circuits. They rely on the monomial coefficient basis to representation the matrices and vectors arising from the arithmetic constraint satisfaction system, and build on new protocols for establishing the correct computation of linear algebra relations such as matrix-vector products and Hadamard products. Our protocols give rise to concrete proof systems with succinct verification when compiled down with a cryptographic compiler whose role is abstracted away in this paper. Depending only on the compiler, the resulting SNARKs are either transparent or rely on a trusted setup.

Category / Keywords: cryptographic protocols / SNARK, Polynomial IOP, Zero-Knowledge

Date: received 24 Aug 2020

Contact author: alan szepieniec at gmail com

Available format(s): PDF | BibTeX Citation

Version: :022745 (All versions of this report)

Short URL: ia.cr/2020/1022

[ Cryptology ePrint archive ]

0https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/1022.pdf’>https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/1022.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/1022

Post collegati

EPRINT REPORT: FACTORING AND PAIRINGS ARE NOT NECESSARY FOR IO: CIRCULAR-SECURE LWE SUFFICES

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: POLYNOMIAL IOPS FOR LINEAR ALGEBRA RELATIONS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: SECURITY OF STREAMING ENCRYPTION IN GOOGLE’S TINK LIBRARY

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: CONSENSUS REDUX: DISTRIBUTED LEDGERS IN THE FACE OF ADVERSARIAL SUPREMACY

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: TOWARDS CLASSICAL HARDNESS OF MODULE-LWE: THE LINEAR RANK CASE

Redazione

EVENT CALENDAR: FC21: FINANCIAL CRYPTOGRAPHY AND DATA SECURITY 2021

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More