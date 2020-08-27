EPRINT REPORT: POLYNOMIAL IOPS FOR LINEAR ALGEBRA RELATIONS

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, gio 27 agosto 2020
Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/1022
Polynomial IOPs for Linear Algebra Relations
Alan Szepieniec
Abstract: This paper proposes new Polynomial IOPs for arithmetic circuits. They rely on the monomial coefficient basis to representation the matrices and vectors arising from the arithmetic constraint satisfaction system, and build on new protocols for establishing the correct computation of linear algebra relations such as matrix-vector products and Hadamard products. Our protocols give rise to concrete proof systems with succinct verification when compiled down with a cryptographic compiler whose role is abstracted away in this paper. Depending only on the compiler, the resulting SNARKs are either transparent or rely on a trusted setup.
Category / Keywords: cryptographic protocols / SNARK, Polynomial IOP, Zero-Knowledge
Date: received 24 Aug 2020
Contact author: alan szepieniec at gmail com
