EPRINT REPORT: POLYNOMIAL IOPS FOR LINEAR ALGEBRA RELATIONS

Polynomial IOPs for Linear Algebra Relations

Alan Szepieniec

Abstract: This paper proposes new Polynomial IOPs for arithmetic circuits. They rely on the monomial coefficient basis to representation the matrices and vectors arising from the arithmetic constraint satisfaction system, and build on new protocols for establishing the correct computation of linear algebra relations such as matrix-vector products and Hadamard products. Our protocols give rise to concrete proof systems with succinct verification when compiled down with a cryptographic compiler whose role is abstracted away in this paper. Depending only on the compiler, the resulting SNARKs are either transparent or rely on a trusted setup.

Category / Keywords: cryptographic protocols / SNARK, Polynomial IOP, Zero-Knowledge

Date: received 24 Aug 2020

Contact author: alan szepieniec at gmail com

Available format(s): PDF | BibTeX Citation

Version: :022745 (All versions of this report)

Short URL: ia.cr/2020/1022

