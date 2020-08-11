martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
Breaking News

BIELORUSSIA: PD, SITUAZIONE INACCETTABILE, GOVERNO SI ATTIVI

CHAD’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

CHAD’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

NUOVA FASE POLITICA IN LIBANO

AL VIA #CARTADILEUCA2020: SULLE ORME DI DON TONINO BELLO

FASE 3, SALVINI: AZZOLINA È UNA TRAGEDIA, ORA SCARICA LE RESPONSABILITÀ SUI…

L’INSEGNAMENTO DI SANTA CHIARA NEL TEMPO DELLA PANDEMIA

BOLIVIA, VESCOVI PRONTI ALLA MEDIAZIONE PER LA CRISI DEL PAESE

ROMA: CALABRIA (FI), RAGGI? SBAGLIARE è UMANO, PERSEVERARE è DIABOLICO

NIGERIA, MONSIGNOR AKUBEZE: SENZA PACE NON C’è GIUSTIZIA

Agenparl
Image default
Home » EPRINT REPORT: PERFORMANCE COMPARISON BETWEEN DEEP LEARNING-BASED AND CONVENTIONAL CRYPTOGRAPHIC DISTINGUISHERS

EPRINT REPORT: PERFORMANCE COMPARISON BETWEEN DEEP LEARNING-BASED AND CONVENTIONAL CRYPTOGRAPHIC DISTINGUISHERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 11 agosto 2020

ePrint Report: Performance comparison between deep learning-based and conventional cryptographic distinguishers

Emanuele Bellini, Matteo Rossi

While many similarities between Machine Learning and cryptanalysis tasks exists, so far no major result in cryptanalysis has been reached with the aid of Machine Learning techniques. One exception is the recent work of Gohr, presented at Crypto 2019, where for the first time, conventional cryptanalysis was combined with the use of neural networks to build a more efficient distinguisher and, consequently, a key recovery attack on Speck32/64.
On the same line, in this work we propose two Deep Learning (DL) based distinguishers against the Tiny Encryption Algorithm (TEA) and its evolution RAIDEN. Both ciphers have twice block and key size compared to Speck32/64. We show how these two distinguishers outperform a conventional statistical distinguisher, with no prior information on the cipher, and a differential distinguisher based on the differential trails presented by Biryukov and Velichkov at FSE 2014. We also present some variations of the DL-based distinguishers, discuss some of their extra features, and propose some directions for future research.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/953

Post collegati

EPRINT REPORT: AMPLIFYING THE SECURITY OF FUNCTIONAL ENCRYPTION, UNCONDITIONALLY

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: SELF-PROCESSING PRIVATE SENSOR DATA VIA GARBLED ENCRYPTION

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: FROM PARTIAL TO GLOBAL ASYNCHRONOUS RELIABLE BROADCAST

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ENABLE DYNAMIC PARAMETERS COMBINATION TO BOOST LINEAR CONVOLUTIONAL NEURAL NETWORK FOR SENSITIVE DATA INFERENCE

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: POST-QUANTUM VERIFICATION OF FUJISAKI-OKAMOTO

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: RETROFITTING LEAKAGE RESILIENT AUTHENTICATED ENCRYPTION TO MICROCONTROLLERS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More