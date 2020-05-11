EPRINT REPORT: ON THE IMPOSSIBILITY OF BATCH UPDATE FOR CRYPTOGRAPHIC ACCUMULATORS

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, lun 11 maggio 2020

On the Impossibility of Batch Update for Cryptographic Accumulators

Philippe Camacho and Alejandro Hevia

Abstract: A cryptographic accumulator is a scheme where a set of elements is represented by a single short value. This value, along with another value called witness allows to prove membership into the set. In their survey on accumulators [FN02], Fazzio and Nicolisi noted that the Camenisch and Lysyanskaya’s construction[CL02] was such that the time to update a witness after m changes to the accumulated value was proportional to m. They posed the question whether batch update was possible, namely if it was possible to build a cryptographic

accumulator where the time to update witnesses is independent from the number of changes in the accumulated set.

Recently, Wang et al. answered positively by giving a construction for an accumulator with batch update in [WWP07, WWP08]. In this work we show that the construction is not secure by exhibiting an attack. Moreover, we prove it cannot be fixed. If the accumulated value has been updated m times, then the time to update a witness must be at least

(m) in the worst case.

Category / Keywords: Cryptographic Accumulators

Original Publication (in the same form): Latincrypt 2010

Date: received 10 Dec 2009, last revised 10 May 2020

Contact author: philippe camacho at gmail com

Available format(s): PDF | BibTeX Citation

Note: Improved version.

Version: :010822 (All versions of this report)

Short URL: ia.cr/2009/612

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2009/612