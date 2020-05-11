lunedì, Maggio 11, 2020
Breaking News

COMUNICATO: COVID 19 E LIQUIDITà SISTEMA BANCARIO – AUDIZIONE LAURA ARIA MINISTERO…

SILVIA ROMANO, DI MAIO: RISPETTO PER CHI HA VISSUTO 18 MESI DI…

DL RILANCIO: MANDELLI (FI), SU IRAP MISIANI SMENTISCE GUALTIERI?

CORONAVIRUS, MAGGIORANZA VERSO REGOLARIZZAZIONE MIGRANTI PER 6 MESI

PRESS RELEASE: JOINT STATEMENT BETWEEN THE UK AND FRANCE: 10 MAY 2020

SPEECH: PM ADDRESS TO THE NATION ON CORONAVIRUS: 10 MAY 2020

IL PAPA: SOLIDARIETà PER IL SAHEL PROVATO DALLA SICCITà

FRANCESCO, IL PENSIERO A TUTTE LE MAMME NELLA FESTA A LORO DEDICATA

IL PAPA: GESù è LA VIA PER LA GIOIA “PER SEMPRE”, AFFIDIAMOCI…

PLAY4YOU, OLTRE LE MURA DELL’OSPEDALE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » EPRINT REPORT: ON THE IMPOSSIBILITY OF BATCH UPDATE FOR CRYPTOGRAPHIC ACCUMULATORS

EPRINT REPORT: ON THE IMPOSSIBILITY OF BATCH UPDATE FOR CRYPTOGRAPHIC ACCUMULATORS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, lun 11 maggio 2020 Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2009/612 – On the Impossibility of Batch Update for Cryptographic Accumulators

Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2009/612

On the Impossibility of Batch Update for Cryptographic Accumulators

Philippe Camacho and Alejandro Hevia

Abstract: A cryptographic accumulator is a scheme where a set of elements is represented by a single short value. This value, along with another value called witness allows to prove membership into the set. In their survey on accumulators [FN02], Fazzio and Nicolisi noted that the Camenisch and Lysyanskaya’s construction[CL02] was such that the time to update a witness after m changes to the accumulated value was proportional to m. They posed the question whether batch update was possible, namely if it was possible to build a cryptographic
accumulator where the time to update witnesses is independent from the number of changes in the accumulated set.
Recently, Wang et al. answered positively by giving a construction for an accumulator with batch update in [WWP07, WWP08]. In this work we show that the construction is not secure by exhibiting an attack. Moreover, we prove it cannot be fixed. If the accumulated value has been updated m times, then the time to update a witness must be at least
(m) in the worst case.

Category / Keywords: Cryptographic Accumulators

Original Publication (in the same form): Latincrypt 2010

Date: received 10 Dec 2009, last revised 10 May 2020

Contact author: philippe camacho at gmail com

Available format(s): PDF | BibTeX Citation

Note: Improved version.

Version: :010822 (All versions of this report)

Short URL: ia.cr/2009/612

[ Cryptology ePrint archive ]0https://eprint.iacr.org/2009/612.pdf’>https://eprint.iacr.org/2009/612.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2009/612

Post collegati

EPRINT REPORT: ON THE IMPOSSIBILITY OF BATCH UPDATE FOR CRYPTOGRAPHIC ACCUMULATORS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: CRYPTOGRAPHIC EXTRACTION AND KEY DERIVATION: THE HKDF SCHEME

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ONE ROUND THRESHOLD ECDSA WITH IDENTIFIABLE ABORT

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: THERE CAN BE NO COMPROMISE: THE NECESSITY OF RATCHETED AUTHENTICATION IN SECURE MESSAGING

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ON THE CONCRETE SECURITY OF LWE WITH SMALL SECRET

Redazione

CRYPTO: CRYPTO 2020 CONVERTED TO AN ALL-DIGITAL EVENT (17-21 AUGUST 2020)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More