ePrint Report: On (impracticality of) transfinite symmetric encryption with keys smaller than messages under GCH



Sergij V. Goncharov

In this short trivial note we argue that, assuming Generalized Continuum Hypothesis to be true, it is impractical to use encryption with $Key in { 0, 1 }^K$ and $Message in { 0, 1 }^M$ such that $aleph_0 leqslant mathrm{card},K < mathrm{card},M$, because “complexity” of the known-plaintext bruteforce attack equals “complexity” of a single $En/Decrypt(Key, Message)$ “computation” then.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/715