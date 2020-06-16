martedì, Giugno 16, 2020
EPRINT REPORT: ON (IMPRACTICALITY OF) TRANSFINITE SYMMETRIC ENCRYPTION WITH KEYS SMALLER THAN MESSAGES UNDER GCH

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 16 giugno 2020

ePrint Report: On (impracticality of) transfinite symmetric encryption with keys smaller than messages under GCH

Sergij V. Goncharov

In this short trivial note we argue that, assuming Generalized Continuum Hypothesis to be true, it is impractical to use encryption with $Key in { 0, 1 }^K$ and $Message in { 0, 1 }^M$ such that $aleph_0 leqslant mathrm{card},K < mathrm{card},M$, because “complexity” of the known-plaintext bruteforce attack equals “complexity” of a single $En/Decrypt(Key, Message)$ “computation” then.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/715

