EPRINT REPORT: OBFUSCATING FINITE AUTOMATA

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, sab 22 agosto 2020

ePrint Report: Obfuscating Finite Automata

Steven D. Galbraith, Lukas Zobernig

We construct a VBB and perfect circuit-hiding obfuscator for evasive deterministic finite automata using a matrix encoding scheme with a limited zero-testing algorithm. We construct the matrix encoding scheme by extending an existing matrix FHE scheme. Using obfuscated DFAs we can for example evaluate secret regular expressions or disjunctive normal forms on public inputs. In particular, the possibility of evaluating regular expressions solves the open problem of obfuscated substring matching.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/1009

