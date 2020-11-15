domenica, Novembre 15, 2020
EPRINT REPORT: NON-INTERACTIVE CLASSICAL VERIFICATION OF QUANTUM COMPUTATION

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 15 novembre 2020

ePrint Report: Non-interactive classical verification of quantum computation

Gorjan Alagic, Andrew M. Childs, Alex B. Grilo, Shih-Han Hung

In a recent breakthrough, Mahadev constructed an interactive protocol that enables a purely classical party to delegate any quantum computation to an untrusted quantum prover. We show that this same task can in fact be performed non-interactively (with setup) and in zero-knowledge.

Our protocols result from a sequence of significant improvements to the original four-message protocol of Mahadev. We begin by making the first message instance-independent and moving it to an offline setup phase. We then establish a parallel repetition theorem for the resulting three-message protocol, with an asymptotically optimal rate. This, in turn, enables an application of the Fiat-Shamir heuristic, eliminating the second message and giving a non-interactive protocol. Finally, we employ classical non-interactive zero-knowledge (NIZK) arguments and classical fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) to give a zero-knowledge variant of this construction. This yields the first purely classical NIZK argument system for QMA, a quantum analogue of NP.

We establish the security of our protocols under standard assumptions in quantum-secure cryptography. Specifically, our protocols are secure in the Quantum Random Oracle Model, under the assumption that Learning with Errors is quantumly hard. The NIZK construction also requires circuit-private FHE.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/1422

