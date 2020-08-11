(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 11 agosto 2020

ePrint Report: New Techniques for Traitor Tracing: Size $N^{1/3}$ and More from Pairings



Mark Zhandry

The best existing pairing-based traitor tracing schemes have $O(sqrt{N})$-sized parameters, which has stood since 2006. This intuitively seems to be consistent with the fact that pairings allow for degree-2 computations, yielding a quadratic compression.

In this work, we show that this intuition is false by building a tracing scheme from pairings with $O(sqrt[3]{N})$-sized parameters. We additionally give schemes with a variety of parameter size trade-offs, including a scheme with constant-size ciphertexts and public keys (but linear-sized secret keys). All of our schemes make black-box use of the pairings. We obtain our schemes by developing a number of new traitor tracing techniques, giving the first significant parameter improvements in pairings-based traitor tracing in over a decade.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/954