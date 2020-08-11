martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
Agenparl

EPRINT REPORT: MULTI-THRESHOLD ASYNCHRONOUS RELIABLE BROADCAST AND CONSENSUS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 11 agosto 2020

ePrint Report: Multi-Threshold Asynchronous Reliable Broadcast and Consensus

Martin Hirt, Ard Kastrati, Chen-Da Liu-Zhang

Classical protocols for reliable broadcast and consensus provide security guarantees as long as the number of corrupted parties $f$ is bounded by a single given threshold $t$. If $f > t$, these protocols are completely deemed insecure. We consider the relaxed notion of multi-threshold reliable broadcast and consensus where validity, consistency and termination are guaranteed as long as $f le t_v$, $f le t_c$ and $f le t_t$ respectively. For consensus, we consider both variants of $(1-epsilon)$-consensus and emph{almost-surely terminating} consensus, where termination is guaranteed with probability $(1-epsilon)$ and $1$, respectively. We give a very complete characterization for these primitives in the asynchronous setting and with no signatures:
-Multi-threshold reliable broadcast is possible if and only if $max{t_c,t_v} + 2t_t < n$.
-Multi-threshold almost-surely consensus is possible if $max{t_c, t_v} + 2t_t < n$, $2t_v + t_t < n$ and $t_t < n/3$. Assuming a global coin, it is possible if and only if $max{t_c, t_v} + 2t_t < n$ and $2t_v + t_t < n$.
-Multi-threshold $(1-epsilon)$-consensus is possible if and only if $max{t_c, t_v} + 2t_t < n$ and $2t_v + t_t < n$.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/958

