EPRINT REPORT: MP2ML: A MIXED-PROTOCOL MACHINE LEARNING FRAMEWORK FOR PRIVATE INFERENCE

MP2ML: A Mixed-Protocol Machine Learning Framework for Private Inference

Fabian Boemer and Rosario Cammarota and Daniel Demmler and Thomas Schneider and Hossein Yalame

Abstract: Privacy-preserving machine learning (PPML) has many applications, from medical image evaluation and anomaly detection to financial analysis. nGraph-HE (Boemer et al., Computing Frontiers’19) enables data scientists to perform private inference of deep learning (DL) models trained using popular frameworks such as TensorFlow. nGraph-HE computes linear layers using the CKKS homomorphic encryption (HE) scheme (Cheon et al., ASIACRYPT’17), and relies on a client-aided model to compute non-polynomial activation functions, such as MaxPool and ReLU, where intermediate feature maps are sent to the data owner to compute activation functions in the clear. This approach leaks the feature maps, from which it may be possible to deduce the DL model weights. As a result, the client-aided model may not be suitable for deployment when the DL model is intellectual property. In this work, we present MP2ML, a machine learning framework which integrates nGraph-HE and the secure two-party computation framework ABY (Demmler et al., NDSS’15), to overcome the limitations of the client-aided model. We introduce a novel scheme for the conversion between CKKS and secure multi-party computation (MPC) to execute DL inference while maintaining the privacy of both the input data and model weights. MP2ML is compatible with popular DL frameworks such as TensorFlow that can infer pre-trained neural networks with native ReLU activations. We benchmark MP2ML on the CryptoNets network with ReLU activations, on which it achieves a throughput of 33.3 images/s and an accuracy of 98.6%. This throughput matches the previous state-of-the-art for hybrid HE-MPC networks from GAZELLE (Juvekar et al., USENIX’18), even though our protocol is more accurate and scalable than GAZELLE.

Category / Keywords: implementation / private machine learning, homomorphic encryption, secure multi-party computation

Original Publication (with minor differences): ARES’20

Date: received 15 Jun 2020, last revised 15 Jun 2020

Contact author: yalame at encrypto cs tu-darmstadt de

