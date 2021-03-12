venerdì, Marzo 12, 2021
EPRINT REPORT: MIXUP DATA AUGMENTATION FOR DEEP LEARNING SIDE-CHANNEL ATTACKS

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, ven 12 marzo 2021

ePrint Report: Mixup Data Augmentation for Deep Learning Side-Channel Attacks

Karim M. Abdellatif

Following the current direction in Deep Learning (DL), more recent papers have started to pay attention to the efficiency of DL in breaking cryptographic implementations. Several works focus on techniques to boost the efficiency of existing architectures by data augmentation, regularization, etc. In this work, we investigate using mixup data augmentation cite{zhang2017mixup} in order to improve the efficiency of DL-based Side-Channel Attacks (SCAs). We validated the soundness of the mixup on real traces collected from the ChipWhisperer board cite{cw} and from the ASCAD database cite{benadjila2020deep}. The obtained results have proven that using mixup data augmentation decreases the number of measurements needed to reveal the secret key compared to the non-augmented case.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2021/328

