EPRINT REPORT: MASTER-KEY KDM-SECURE IBE FROM PAIRINGS

Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/616 – Master-Key KDM-Secure IBE from Pairings

Master-Key KDM-Secure IBE from Pairings

Sanjam Garg and Romain Gay and Mohammad Hajiabadi

Abstract: Identity-based encryption (IBE) is a generalization of public-key encryption (PKE) by

allowing encryptions to be made to user identities. In this work, we seek to obtain IBE schemes that

achieve key-dependent-message (KDM) security with respect to messages that depend on the master

secret key. Previous KDM-secure schemes only achieved KDM security in simpler settings, in which

messages may only depend on user secret keys.

An important motivation behind studying master-KDM security is the application of this notion in

obtaining generic constructions of KDM-CCA secure PKE, a primitive notoriously difficult to realize.

We give the first IBE that achieves master-KDM security from standard assumptions in pairing groups.

Our construction is modular and combines techniques from KDM-secure PKE based from hash-proof

systems, together with IBE that admits a tight security proof in the multi-challenge setting, which

happens to be unexpectedly relevant in the context of KDM security. In fact, to the best of our

knowledge, this is the first setting where techniques developed in the context of realizing tightly secure

cryptosystems have led to a new feasibility result.

As a byproduct, our KDM-secure IBE, and thus the resulting KDM-CCA-secure PKE both enjoy a

tight security reduction, independent of the number of challenge ciphertexts, which was not achieved

before.

Category / Keywords: public-key cryptography / KM security, IBE, pairings

Original Publication (with minor differences): IACR-PKC-2020



DOI: 10.1007/978-3-030-45374-9_5

Date: received 25 May 2020

Contact author: romain rgay at gmail com

Available format(s): PDF | BibTeX Citation

Version: :010237 (All versions of this report)

Short URL: ia.cr/2020/616

