domenica, Luglio 26, 2020
Breaking News

E-CENSUS 2020 BEGAN IDENTIFYING DATA OF SOME OMANIS AT SCHOOL AGE

SULTANATE’S HOTEL REVENUE FALLS BY 51.5%

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #59

MALDIVIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

MALDIVIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

MALDIVIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD TRAVEL TO AFGHANISTAN, BULGARIA, NORWAY,…

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD TRAVEL TO AFGHANISTAN, BULGARIA, NORWAY,…

SPAIN REMOVED FROM TRAVEL CORRIDORS EXEMPTION LIST

COVID, SALVINI: STOP AL PAGAMENTO DELLE CARTELLE ESATTORIALI PER TUTTO IL 2020,…

Agenparl

EPRINT REPORT: LOCAL XOR UNIFICATION: DEFINITIONS, ALGORITHMS AND APPLICATION TO CRYPTOGRAPHY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 26 luglio 2020
Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/929 – Local XOR Unification: Definitions, Algorithms and Application to Cryptography

Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/929

Local XOR Unification: Definitions, Algorithms and Application to Cryptography

Hai Lin and Christopher Lynch

Abstract: Unification techniques have been proven to be useful for formal analysis of cryptographic systems. In this paper, we introduce a new unification problem called local XOR unification, motivated by formal analysis of security of modes of operation. The goal in local XOR unification is to find a substitution making two terms equivalent modulo the theory of exclusive-or, but each variable is only allowed to be mapped to a term from a given set of terms. We present two versions of the local XOR unification problem, and give algorithms to solve them, proving soundness, completeness and termination.

Category / Keywords: foundations / foundations, formal methods

Date: received 25 Jul 2020, last revised 25 Jul 2020

Contact author: hlin at clarkson edu,clynch@clarkson edu

Available format(s): PDF | BibTeX Citation

Version: :063025 (All versions of this report)

Short URL: ia.cr/2020/929

[ Cryptology ePrint archive ]

0https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/929.pdf’>https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/929.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/929

Post collegati

EPRINT REPORT: TIGHT BOUNDS FOR SIMON’S ALGORITHM

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: FORMALIZING NAKAMOTO-STYLE PROOF OF STAKE

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: MULTI-THEOREM (MALICIOUS) DESIGNATED-VERIFIER NIZK FOR QMA

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: AN EFFICIENT CERTIFICATELESS AUTHENTICATION PROTOCOL FOR THE SAE J1939

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: FURTHER CRYPTOGRAPHIC PROPERTIES OF THE MULTIPLICATIVE INVERSE FUNCTION

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: LOCAL XOR UNIFICATION: DEFINITIONS, ALGORITHMS AND APPLICATION TO CRYPTOGRAPHY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More