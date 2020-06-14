(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 14 giugno 2020

ePrint Report: Lamphone: Real-Time Passive Sound Recovery from Light Bulb Vibrations



Ben Nassi, Yaron Pirutin, Adi Shamir, Yuval Elovici, Boris Zadov

Recent studies have suggested various side-channel attacks

for eavesdropping sound by analyzing the side effects of sound

waves on nearby objects (e.g., a bag of chips and window)

and devices (e.g., motion sensors). These methods pose a

great threat to privacy, however they are limited in one of the

following ways: they (1) cannot be applied in real time (e.g.,

Visual Microphone), (2) are not external, requiring the attacker

to compromise a device with malware (e.g., Gyrophone), or

(3) are not passive, requiring the attacker to direct a laser

beam at an object (e.g., laser microphone). In this paper,

we introduce “Lamphone,” a novel side-channel attack for

eavesdropping sound; this attack is performed by using a

remote electro-optical sensor to analyze a hanging light bulbs

frequency response to sound. We show how fluctuations in the

air pressure on the surface of the hanging bulb (in response

to sound), which cause the bulb to vibrate very slightly (a

millidegree vibration), can be exploited by eavesdroppers to

recover speech and singing, passively, externally, and in real

time. We analyze a hanging bulbs response to sound via an

electro-optical sensor and learn how to isolate the audio signal

from the optical signal. Based on our analysis, we develop

an algorithm to recover sound from the optical measurements

obtained from the vibrations of a light bulb and captured by the

electro-optical sensor. We evaluate Lamphones performance

in a realistic setup and show that Lamphone can be used

by eavesdroppers to recover human speech (which can be

accurately identified by the Google Cloud Speech API) and

singing (which can be accurately identified by Shazam and

SoundHound) from a bridge located 25 meters away from the

target room containing the hanging light bulb.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/708