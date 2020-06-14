domenica, Giugno 14, 2020
EPRINT REPORT: LAMPHONE: REAL-TIME PASSIVE SOUND RECOVERY FROM LIGHT BULB VIBRATIONS

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 14 giugno 2020

ePrint Report: Lamphone: Real-Time Passive Sound Recovery from Light Bulb Vibrations

Ben Nassi, Yaron Pirutin, Adi Shamir, Yuval Elovici, Boris Zadov

Recent studies have suggested various side-channel attacks
for eavesdropping sound by analyzing the side effects of sound
waves on nearby objects (e.g., a bag of chips and window)
and devices (e.g., motion sensors). These methods pose a
great threat to privacy, however they are limited in one of the
following ways: they (1) cannot be applied in real time (e.g.,
Visual Microphone), (2) are not external, requiring the attacker
to compromise a device with malware (e.g., Gyrophone), or
(3) are not passive, requiring the attacker to direct a laser
beam at an object (e.g., laser microphone). In this paper,
we introduce “Lamphone,” a novel side-channel attack for
eavesdropping sound; this attack is performed by using a
remote electro-optical sensor to analyze a hanging light bulbs
frequency response to sound. We show how fluctuations in the
air pressure on the surface of the hanging bulb (in response
to sound), which cause the bulb to vibrate very slightly (a
millidegree vibration), can be exploited by eavesdroppers to
recover speech and singing, passively, externally, and in real
time. We analyze a hanging bulbs response to sound via an
electro-optical sensor and learn how to isolate the audio signal
from the optical signal. Based on our analysis, we develop
an algorithm to recover sound from the optical measurements
obtained from the vibrations of a light bulb and captured by the
electro-optical sensor. We evaluate Lamphones performance
in a realistic setup and show that Lamphone can be used
by eavesdroppers to recover human speech (which can be
accurately identified by the Google Cloud Speech API) and
singing (which can be accurately identified by Shazam and
SoundHound) from a bridge located 25 meters away from the
target room containing the hanging light bulb.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/708

