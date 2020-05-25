EPRINT REPORT: LADDERLEAK: BREAKING ECDSA WITH LESS THAN ONE BIT OF NONCE LEAKAGE

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, lun 25 maggio 2020



Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/615

LadderLeak: Breaking ECDSA With Less Than One Bit Of Nonce Leakage

Diego F. Aranha and Felipe Rodrigues Novaes and Akira Takahashi and Mehdi Tibouchi and Yuval Yarom

Abstract: Although it is one of the most popular signature schemes today, ECDSA

presents a number of implementation pitfalls, in particular due to the

very sensitive nature of the random value (known as the nonce)

generated as part of the signing algorithm. It is known that any small

amount of nonce exposure or nonce bias can in principle lead to a full

key recovery: the key recovery is then a particular instance of Boneh and

Venkatesan’s hidden number problem (HNP). That observation has

been practically exploited in many attacks in the literature, taking

advantage of implementation defects or side-channel vulnerabilities in

various concrete ECDSA implementations. However, most of the attacks so

far have relied on at least 2 bits of nonce bias (except for the

special case of curves at the $80$-bit security level, for which attacks

against $1$-bit biases are known, albeit with a very high number of

required signatures).

In this paper, we uncover LadderLeak, a novel class of

side-channel vulnerabilities in implementations of the Montgomery ladder

used in ECDSA scalar multiplication. The vulnerability is in particular

present in several recent versions of OpenSSL. However, it leaks

less than $1$ bit of information about the nonce, in the sense

that it reveals the most significant bit of the nonce, but with

probability $<1$. Exploiting such a mild leakage would be intractable

using techniques present in the literature so far. However, we present a

number of theoretical improvements of the Fourier analysis approach to

solving the HNP (an approach originally due to Bleichenbacher), and this

lets us practically break LadderLeak-vulnerable ECDSA

implementations instantiated over the sect163r1 and NIST P-192

elliptic curves. In so doing, we achieve several significant

computational records in practical attacks against the HNP.

Category / Keywords: side-channel attacks, ECDSA, OpenSSL, Montgomery Ladder, hidden number problem, Bleichenbacher’s attack, list sum problem

Date: received 25 May 2020

Contact author: dfaranha at eng au dk,ra135663@students ic unicamp br,takahashi@cs au dk,takahashi akira 58s@kyoto-u jp,mehdi tibouchi br@hco ntt co jp,mehdi tibouchi@normalesup org,yval@cs adelaide edu au

Available format(s): PDF | BibTeX Citation

Version: :205727 (All versions of this report)

Short URL: ia.cr/2020/615

