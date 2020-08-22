domenica, Agosto 23, 2020
EPRINT REPORT: INDISTINGUISHABILITY OBFUSCATION FROM CIRCULAR SECURITY

ePrint Report: Indistinguishability Obfuscation from Circular Security

Romain Gay, Rafael Pass

We show the existence of indistinguishability obfuscators (iO) for general circuits assuming subexponential security of:
– the Learning with Error (LWE) assumption (with subexponential modulus-to-noise ratio);
– the Decisional Composite Residuosity (DCR) assumption; and,
– a circular security conjecture regarding the Gentry-Sahai-Waters (GSW) and the Damgard-Jurik (DJ) encryption schemes.

More precisely, the circular security conjecture states that a notion of leakage-resilient security (which we refer to as shielded randomness leakage security) satisfied by GSW (assuming LWE) is retained in the presence of a key-cycle w.r.t. GSW and DJ.

Our work thus places iO on qualitatively similar assumptions as (unlevelled) FHE, for which known constructions also rely on a circular security conjecture.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/1010

