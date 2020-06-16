EPRINT REPORT: HYPERCUBE AND CASCADING-BASED ALGORITHMS FOR SECRET SHARING SCHEMES

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 16 giugno 2020

Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/719 – Hypercube and Cascading-based Algorithms for Secret Sharing Schemes

Hypercube and Cascading-based Algorithms for Secret Sharing Schemes

Shion Samadder Chaudhury and Sabyasachi Dutta and Kouichi Sakurai

Abstract: Secret sharing is a very useful way to maintain secrecy of private data when

stored in a distributed way among several nodes. Two significant questions

in this area are 1. how to accommodate new nodes and assign shares to the

new nodes, the problem becomes harder if the number of joining nodes or the

access structure is not known in advance and can be (potentially) unbounded

and 2. to reduce the computational complexity of secret sharing schemes. In

this paper we propose two new constructions of such secret sharing schemes

based on different combinatorial structures. The first construction is based

on generalized paths joining the opposite vertices of a hypercube which has

been divided into smaller hypercubes. The second construction is a forest-

based construction utilizing a dynamic data structure technique known as

fractional cascading. The generalized path we call a pavement is new to this

paper. Both our constructions use a new secret redistribution scheme to

assign and re-assign shares to nodes. Towards the second question we show

that allowing certain trade-offs, the constructions are implementable by $AC^0$

circuits which is the lowest complexity class in which secret sharing and

reconstruction is possible. To the best of the knowledge of the authors, none

of the similar existing schemes (evolving or dynamic) are $AC^0$ computable

and this paper for the first time combines the idea of hypercubes and dynamic

data structures with secret sharing for preserving long-term confidentiality of secret data.

Category / Keywords: cryptographic protocols / Hypercube, Forest, Secret Sharing, Error-Correcting Codes, AC0 Circuits

Date: received 15 Jun 2020

Contact author: chaudhury shion at gmail com,saby math@gmail com,sakurai@inf kyushu-u ac jp

