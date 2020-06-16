martedì, Giugno 16, 2020
Breaking News

L. LINKEVIčIUS: A UNITED EU-US RESPONSE TO GEOPOLITICAL THREATS IS NEEDED

MEZZZOGIORNO: PD, SCELTA SU ZES SICILIA DIMOSTRA ATTENZIONE GOVERNO

LE RIMESSE DEI MIGRANTI NELLA PANDEMIA, IFAD: UNA RISORSA IMPORTANTE

NOSTRA AETATE, E IL CONCILIO APRì LA VIA AL DIALOGO CON LE…

L. LINKEVIčIUS: BALTIC STATES AND POLAND WILL CONTINUE TO COORDINATE ACTIONS

RESEARCH PROFESSOR ANNA ROTKIRCH APPOINTED TO CONDUCT A DEMOGRAPHIC STUDY

TOWARDS THE ACHIEVEMENT OF SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS FOR 2030” HIGHLIGHTS QUALITY EDUCATION…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1714 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1709 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 290 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » EPRINT REPORT: HYPERCUBE AND CASCADING-BASED ALGORITHMS FOR SECRET SHARING SCHEMES

EPRINT REPORT: HYPERCUBE AND CASCADING-BASED ALGORITHMS FOR SECRET SHARING SCHEMES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 16 giugno 2020 Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/719 – Hypercube and Cascading-based Algorithms for Secret Sharing Schemes

Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/719

Hypercube and Cascading-based Algorithms for Secret Sharing Schemes

Shion Samadder Chaudhury and Sabyasachi Dutta and Kouichi Sakurai

Abstract: Secret sharing is a very useful way to maintain secrecy of private data when
stored in a distributed way among several nodes. Two significant questions
in this area are 1. how to accommodate new nodes and assign shares to the
new nodes, the problem becomes harder if the number of joining nodes or the
access structure is not known in advance and can be (potentially) unbounded
and 2. to reduce the computational complexity of secret sharing schemes. In
this paper we propose two new constructions of such secret sharing schemes
based on different combinatorial structures. The first construction is based
on generalized paths joining the opposite vertices of a hypercube which has
been divided into smaller hypercubes. The second construction is a forest-
based construction utilizing a dynamic data structure technique known as
fractional cascading. The generalized path we call a pavement is new to this
paper. Both our constructions use a new secret redistribution scheme to
assign and re-assign shares to nodes. Towards the second question we show
that allowing certain trade-offs, the constructions are implementable by $AC^0$
circuits which is the lowest complexity class in which secret sharing and
reconstruction is possible. To the best of the knowledge of the authors, none
of the similar existing schemes (evolving or dynamic) are $AC^0$ computable
and this paper for the first time combines the idea of hypercubes and dynamic
data structures with secret sharing for preserving long-term confidentiality of secret data.

Category / Keywords: cryptographic protocols / Hypercube, Forest, Secret Sharing, Error-Correcting Codes, AC0 Circuits

Date: received 15 Jun 2020

Contact author: chaudhury shion at gmail com,saby math@gmail com,sakurai@inf kyushu-u ac jp

Available format(s): PDF | BibTeX Citation

Version: :065752 (All versions of this report)

Short URL: ia.cr/2020/719

[ Cryptology ePrint archive ]0https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/719.pdf’>https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/719.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/719

Post collegati

EPRINT REPORT: MP2ML: A MIXED-PROTOCOL MACHINE LEARNING FRAMEWORK FOR PRIVATE INFERENCE

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: FAULT LOCATION IDENTIFICATION BY MACHINE LEARNING

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: FAST ALGEBRAIC IMMUNITY OF BOOLEAN FUNCTIONS AND LCD CODES

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: HYPERCUBE AND CASCADING-BASED ALGORITHMS FOR SECRET SHARING SCHEMES

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ON (IMPRACTICALITY OF) TRANSFINITE SYMMETRIC ENCRYPTION WITH KEYS SMALLER THAN MESSAGES UNDER GCH

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ROBUST CHANNELS: HANDLING UNRELIABLE NETWORKS IN THE RECORD LAYERS OF QUIC AND DTLS 1.3

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More