EPRINT REPORT: HYPERCUBE AND CASCADING-BASED ALGORITHMS FOR SECRET SHARING SCHEMES

Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/719
Hypercube and Cascading-based Algorithms for Secret Sharing Schemes
Shion Samadder Chaudhury and Sabyasachi Dutta and Kouichi Sakurai
Abstract: Secret sharing is a very useful way to maintain secrecy of private data when
stored in a distributed way among several nodes. Two significant questions
in this area are 1. how to accommodate new nodes and assign shares to the
new nodes, the problem becomes harder if the number of joining nodes or the
access structure is not known in advance and can be (potentially) unbounded
and 2. to reduce the computational complexity of secret sharing schemes. In
this paper we propose two new constructions of such secret sharing schemes
based on different combinatorial structures. The first construction is based
on generalized paths joining the opposite vertices of a hypercube which has
been divided into smaller hypercubes. The second construction is a forest-
based construction utilizing a dynamic data structure technique known as
fractional cascading. The generalized path we call a pavement is new to this
paper. Both our constructions use a new secret redistribution scheme to
assign and re-assign shares to nodes. Towards the second question we show
that allowing certain trade-offs, the constructions are implementable by $AC^0$
circuits which is the lowest complexity class in which secret sharing and
reconstruction is possible. To the best of the knowledge of the authors, none
of the similar existing schemes (evolving or dynamic) are $AC^0$ computable
and this paper for the first time combines the idea of hypercubes and dynamic
data structures with secret sharing for preserving long-term confidentiality of secret data.
Category / Keywords: cryptographic protocols / Hypercube, Forest, Secret Sharing, Error-Correcting Codes, AC0 Circuits
Date: received 15 Jun 2020
Contact author: chaudhury shion at gmail com,saby math@gmail com,sakurai@inf kyushu-u ac jp
