EPRINT REPORT: GOVERNANCE FRAMEWORK FOR QUIPUSWAP – AUTOMATED DECENTRALIZED EXCHANGE

Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/1017 – Governance framework for Quipuswap – automated decentralized exchange

Governance framework for Quipuswap – automated decentralized exchange

Andrey Sobol and Anastasiia Kondaurova

Abstract: This paper contains an analysis of decentralized exchange governance as an effective framework for voting, profit sharing baking and partially updating the system with a possibility to create new pairs for decentralized exchange with automatic market-making. It will also review 2 alternative baker election and rotation mechanisms such as “Simple first-place voting protocol” and “First-place with veto protocol” and will provide a more in-depth look on these mechanisms. It will examine a proposed architectural software solution for monitoring the decentralized network to mediate deviant baker behavior – the watchtower.

Category / Keywords: applications / applications, decentralized exchange, governance, voting, baking, mechanism design, blockchain

Date: received 20 Aug 2020

Contact author: andreysobol at protonmail com

