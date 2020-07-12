domenica, Luglio 12, 2020
by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 12 luglio 2020

ePrint Report: Generic Superlight Client for Permissionless Blockchains

Yuan Lu, Qiang Tang, Guiling Wang

We conduct a systematic study on the light-client protocol of permissionless blockchains, in the setting where full nodes and light clients are rational. In the game-theoretic model, we design a superlight-client protocol to enable a light client to employ some relaying full nodes (e.g., two or one) to read the blockchain. The protocol is “generic”, i.e., it can be deployed disregarding underlying consensuses, and it is also “superlight”, i.e., the computational cost of the light client to predicate the (non)existence of a transaction in the blockchain becomes a small constant. Since our protocol resolves a fundamental challenge of broadening the usage of blockchain technology, it captures a wide variety of important use-cases such as multi-chain wallets, DApp browsers and more.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/844

