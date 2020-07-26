domenica, Luglio 26, 2020
Breaking News

E-CENSUS 2020 BEGAN IDENTIFYING DATA OF SOME OMANIS AT SCHOOL AGE

SULTANATE’S HOTEL REVENUE FALLS BY 51.5%

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #59

MALDIVIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

MALDIVIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

MALDIVIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD TRAVEL TO AFGHANISTAN, BULGARIA, NORWAY,…

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD TRAVEL TO AFGHANISTAN, BULGARIA, NORWAY,…

SPAIN REMOVED FROM TRAVEL CORRIDORS EXEMPTION LIST

COVID, SALVINI: STOP AL PAGAMENTO DELLE CARTELLE ESATTORIALI PER TUTTO IL 2020,…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » EPRINT REPORT: FURTHER CRYPTOGRAPHIC PROPERTIES OF THE MULTIPLICATIVE INVERSE FUNCTION

EPRINT REPORT: FURTHER CRYPTOGRAPHIC PROPERTIES OF THE MULTIPLICATIVE INVERSE FUNCTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 26 luglio 2020

ePrint Report: Further Cryptographic Properties of the Multiplicative Inverse Function

Deng Tang, Bimal Mandal, Subhamoy Maitra

Differential analysis is an important cryptanalytic technique on block ciphers. In one form, this measures the probability of occurrence of the differences between certain inputs vectors and the corresponding outputs vectors. For this analysis, the constituent S-boxes of Block cipher need to be studied carefully. In this direction, we derive further cryptographic properties of inverse function, especially higher-order differential properties here. This improves certain results of Boukerrou et al [ToSC 2020(1)]. We prove that inverse function defined over $mathbb F_{2^n}$ has an error (bias) in its second-oder differential spectrum with probability $frac{1}{2^{n-2}}$, and that error occurs in more than one places. To the best of our knowledge, this result was not known earlier. Further, for the first time, we analyze the Gowers uniformity norm of S-boxes which is also a measure of resistance to higher order approximations. Finally, the bounds related to the nonlinearity profile of multiplicative inverse function
are derived using both Gowers $U_3$ norm and Walsh–Hadamard spectrum. Some of our findings provide slightly improved bounds over the work of Carlet [IEEE-IT, 2008]. All our results might have implications towards non-randomness of a block cipher where the inverse function is used as a primitive.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/920

Post collegati

EPRINT REPORT: TIGHT BOUNDS FOR SIMON’S ALGORITHM

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: FORMALIZING NAKAMOTO-STYLE PROOF OF STAKE

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: MULTI-THEOREM (MALICIOUS) DESIGNATED-VERIFIER NIZK FOR QMA

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: AN EFFICIENT CERTIFICATELESS AUTHENTICATION PROTOCOL FOR THE SAE J1939

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: FURTHER CRYPTOGRAPHIC PROPERTIES OF THE MULTIPLICATIVE INVERSE FUNCTION

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: LOCAL XOR UNIFICATION: DEFINITIONS, ALGORITHMS AND APPLICATION TO CRYPTOGRAPHY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More