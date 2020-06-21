domenica, Giugno 21, 2020
EPRINT REPORT: FUNCTIONAL ENCRYPTION FOR ATTRIBUTE-WEIGHTED SUMS FROM $K$-LIN

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 21 giugno 2020
Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/762 – Functional Encryption for Attribute-Weighted Sums from $k$-Lin

Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/762

Functional Encryption for Attribute-Weighted Sums from $k$-Lin

Michel Abdalla and Junqing Gong and Hoeteck Wee

Abstract: We present functional encryption schemes for attribute-weighted sums, where encryption takes as input $N$ attribute-value pairs $(x_i,z_i)$ where $x_i$ is public and $z_i$ is private; secret keys are associated with arithmetic branching programs $f$, and decryption returns the weighted sum $sum_{i=1}^N f(x_i) z_i$ while leaking no additional information about the $z_i$’s. Our main construction achieves

(1) compact public parameters and key sizes that are independent of $N$ and the secret key can decrypt a ciphertext for any a-prior unbounded $N$;

(2) short ciphertexts that grow with $N$ and the size of $z_i$ but not $x_i$;

(3) simulation-based security against unbounded collusions;

(4) relies on the standard $k$-linear assumption in prime-order bilinear groups.

Original Publication (with major differences): IACR-CRYPTO-2020

Date: received 21 Jun 2020

Contact author: michel abdalla at ens fr,jqgong@sei ecnu edu cn,wee@di ens fr

0https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/762.pdf’>https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/762.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/762

