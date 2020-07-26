domenica, Luglio 26, 2020
EPRINT REPORT: FORMALIZING NAKAMOTO-STYLE PROOF OF STAKE

Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 26 luglio 2020

ePrint Report: Formalizing Nakamoto-Style Proof of Stake

Søren Eller Thomsen, Bas Spitters

Fault-tolerant distributed systems move the trust in a single party to a majority of parties participating in the protocol.
This makes blockchain based crypto-currencies possible: they allow parties to agree on a total order of transactions without a trusted third party.
To trust a distributed system, the security of the protocol and the correctness of the implementation must be indisputable.

We present the first machine checked proof that guarantees both safety and liveness for a consensus algorithm. We verify a Proof of Stake (PoS) Nakamoto-style blockchain (NSB) protocol, using the foundational proof assistant Coq.
In particular, we consider a PoS NSB in a synchronous network with a static set of corrupted parties. We define execution semantics for this setting and prove chain growth, chain quality, and common prefix which together implies both safety and liveness.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/917

