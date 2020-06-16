martedì, Giugno 16, 2020
EPRINT REPORT: FAULT LOCATION IDENTIFICATION BY MACHINE LEARNING

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 16 giugno 2020

ePrint Report: Fault Location Identification By Machine Learning

Anubhab Baksi, Santanu Sarkar, Akhilesh Siddhanti, Ravi Anand, Anupam Chattopadhyay

As the fault based analysis techniques are becoming more and more powerful, there is a need to streamline the existing tools for better accuracy and ease of use. In this regard, we propose a machine learning assisted tool that can be used in the context of a differential fault analysis. In particular, finding the exact fault location by analyzing the XORed output of a stream cipher/ stream cipher based design is somewhat non-trivial. Traditionally, Pearson’s correlation coefficient is used for this purpose. We show that a machine learning method is more powerful than the existing correlation coefficient, aside from being simpler to implement. As a proof of concept, we take two variants of Grain-128a (namely a stream cipher, and a stream cipher with authentication), and demonstrate that machine learning can outperform correlation with the same training/testing data. Our analysis shows that the machine learning can be considered as a replacement for the correlation in the future research works.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/717

EPRINT REPORT: FAULT LOCATION IDENTIFICATION BY MACHINE LEARNING

