EPRINT REPORT: FAST ALGEBRAIC IMMUNITY OF BOOLEAN FUNCTIONS AND LCD CODES

Fast algebraic immunity of Boolean functions and LCD codes

Sihem Mesnager and Chunming Tang

Abstract: Nowadays, the resistance against algebraic attacks and fast algebraic

attacks are considered as an important cryptographic property for

Boolean functions used in stream ciphers. Both attacks are very

powerful analysis concepts and can be applied to symmetric

cryptographic algorithms used in stream ciphers.

The notion of algebraic immunity has received wide attention since

it is a powerful tool to measure the resistance of a Boolean function

to standard algebraic attacks. Nevertheless, an algebraic tool to

handle the resistance to fast algebraic attacks is not clearly

identified in the literature. In the current paper, we propose a new

parameter to measure the resistance of a Boolean function to fast

algebraic attack. We also introduce the notion of fast immunity profile and

show that it informs both on the resistance to standard and fast

algebraic attacks. Further, we evaluate our parameter for two

secondary constructions of Boolean functions.

Moreover, A coding-theory approach to the characterization of perfect algebraic immune functions is presented.

Via this characterization, infinite families of binary linear complementary dual codes (or LCD codes for short) are obtained from perfect algebraic immune functions.

The binary LCD codes presented in this paper have applications in armoring implementations against

so-called side-channel attacks (SCA) and fault non-invasive attacks, in addition to their applications in communication and data storage systems.

Category / Keywords: secret-key cryptography / Boolean function, (Fast) Algebraic immunity, Algebraic attack, Fast algebraic attack, Fault injection attack Side-channel attack, LCD code, Reed-Muller code,

Date: received 15 Jun 2020

Contact author: tangchunmingmath at 163 com

