martedì, Giugno 16, 2020
Breaking News

L. LINKEVIčIUS: A UNITED EU-US RESPONSE TO GEOPOLITICAL THREATS IS NEEDED

MEZZZOGIORNO: PD, SCELTA SU ZES SICILIA DIMOSTRA ATTENZIONE GOVERNO

LE RIMESSE DEI MIGRANTI NELLA PANDEMIA, IFAD: UNA RISORSA IMPORTANTE

NOSTRA AETATE, E IL CONCILIO APRì LA VIA AL DIALOGO CON LE…

L. LINKEVIčIUS: BALTIC STATES AND POLAND WILL CONTINUE TO COORDINATE ACTIONS

RESEARCH PROFESSOR ANNA ROTKIRCH APPOINTED TO CONDUCT A DEMOGRAPHIC STUDY

TOWARDS THE ACHIEVEMENT OF SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS FOR 2030” HIGHLIGHTS QUALITY EDUCATION…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1714 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1709 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 290 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » EPRINT REPORT: FAST ALGEBRAIC IMMUNITY OF BOOLEAN FUNCTIONS AND LCD CODES

EPRINT REPORT: FAST ALGEBRAIC IMMUNITY OF BOOLEAN FUNCTIONS AND LCD CODES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 16 giugno 2020
Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/720 – Fast algebraic immunity of Boolean functions and LCD codes

Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/720

Fast algebraic immunity of Boolean functions and LCD codes

Sihem Mesnager and Chunming Tang

Abstract: Nowadays, the resistance against algebraic attacks and fast algebraic
attacks are considered as an important cryptographic property for
Boolean functions used in stream ciphers. Both attacks are very
powerful analysis concepts and can be applied to symmetric
cryptographic algorithms used in stream ciphers.
The notion of algebraic immunity has received wide attention since
it is a powerful tool to measure the resistance of a Boolean function
to standard algebraic attacks. Nevertheless, an algebraic tool to
handle the resistance to fast algebraic attacks is not clearly
identified in the literature. In the current paper, we propose a new
parameter to measure the resistance of a Boolean function to fast
algebraic attack. We also introduce the notion of fast immunity profile and
show that it informs both on the resistance to standard and fast
algebraic attacks. Further, we evaluate our parameter for two
secondary constructions of Boolean functions.
Moreover, A coding-theory approach to the characterization of perfect algebraic immune functions is presented.
Via this characterization, infinite families of binary linear complementary dual codes (or LCD codes for short) are obtained from perfect algebraic immune functions.
The binary LCD codes presented in this paper have applications in armoring implementations against
so-called side-channel attacks (SCA) and fault non-invasive attacks, in addition to their applications in communication and data storage systems.

Category / Keywords: secret-key cryptography / Boolean function, (Fast) Algebraic immunity, Algebraic attack, Fast algebraic attack, Fault injection attack Side-channel attack, LCD code, Reed-Muller code,

Date: received 15 Jun 2020

Contact author: tangchunmingmath at 163 com

Available format(s): PDF | BibTeX Citation

Version: :065832 (All versions of this report)

Short URL: ia.cr/2020/720

[ Cryptology ePrint archive ]

0https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/720.pdf’>https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/720.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/720

Post collegati

EPRINT REPORT: MP2ML: A MIXED-PROTOCOL MACHINE LEARNING FRAMEWORK FOR PRIVATE INFERENCE

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: FAULT LOCATION IDENTIFICATION BY MACHINE LEARNING

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: FAST ALGEBRAIC IMMUNITY OF BOOLEAN FUNCTIONS AND LCD CODES

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: HYPERCUBE AND CASCADING-BASED ALGORITHMS FOR SECRET SHARING SCHEMES

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ON (IMPRACTICALITY OF) TRANSFINITE SYMMETRIC ENCRYPTION WITH KEYS SMALLER THAN MESSAGES UNDER GCH

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ROBUST CHANNELS: HANDLING UNRELIABLE NETWORKS IN THE RECORD LAYERS OF QUIC AND DTLS 1.3

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More