EPRINT REPORT: FACTORING AND PAIRINGS ARE NOT NECESSARY FOR IO: CIRCULAR-SECURE LWE SUFFICES

Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/1024 – Factoring and Pairings are not Necessary for iO: Circular-Secure LWE Suffices

Factoring and Pairings are not Necessary for iO: Circular-Secure LWE Suffices

Zvika Brakerski and Nico Döttling and Sanjam Garg and Giulio Malavolta

Abstract: We construct indistinguishability obfuscation (iO) solely under circular-security properties of encryption schemes based on the Learning with Errors (LWE) problem, i.e. the same kind of assumption as are currently known to imply (unlevelled) fully-homomorphic encryption (FHE). As an added bonus, this assumption can be conjectured to be post-quantum secure; yielding the first provably secure iO construction that is post-quantum secure.

Brakerski, Doettling, Garg, and Malavolta [EUROCRYPT 2020] showed a construction of iO obtained by combining certain natural emph{homomorphic} encryption schemes. However, their construction was heuristic in the sense that security argument could only be presented in the random oracle model. In a beautiful recent work, Gay and Pass [ePrint 2020] showed a way to remove the heuristic step. They obtain a construction proved secure under circular security of natural homomorphic encryption schemes — specifically, they use homomorphic encryption schemes based on LWE and DCR, respectively. In this work, we remove the need for DCR-based encryption and obtain a result solely from the circular security of LWE-based encryption schemes.

Category / Keywords: foundations / obfuscation, LWE

Date: received 25 Aug 2020, last revised 26 Aug 2020

