martedì, Agosto 4, 2020
Breaking News

ASSISI E IL PERDONO A QUATTRO ANNI DALLA VISITA DEL PAPA

PAROLIN AD ARS, RETTORE DEL SANTUARIO: UN SEGNO DI GRAZIA E UN…

IL CURATO D’ARS: IL PARROCO DI TUTTI I SACERDOTI DEL MONDO

PAKISTAN: A LAHORE CHIESE RIAPERTE A PARTIRE DAL 16 AGOSTO

COVID-19: MESSE NUOVAMENTE SOSPESE A MANILA E INTORNO ALLA CAPITALE

LA PRIMA GUERRA DEL GOLFO: LE CONSEGUENZE PER IL MONDO

“CONOSCI IL TUO PATRIMONIO RELIGIOSO”: QUANDO LE RADICI SI INCONTRANO A SCUOLA

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 531 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 569 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2619 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

EPRINT REPORT: DATA OBLIVIOUS ALGORITHMS FOR MULTICORES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 04 agosto 2020
Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/947 – Data Oblivious Algorithms for Multicores

Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/947

Data Oblivious Algorithms for Multicores

Vijaya Ramachandran and Elaine Shi

Abstract: As secure processors such as Intel SGX (with hyperthreading) become widely adopted, there is a growing appetite for private analytics on big data. Most prior works on data-oblivious algorithms adopt the classical PRAM model to capture parallelism. However, it is widely understood that PRAM does not best capture realistic multicore processors, nor does it reflect
parallel programming models adopted in practice.

In this paper, we initiate the study of parallel data oblivious algorithms on realistic multicores, best captured by the binary fork-join model of computation. We first show that data-oblivious sorting can be accomplished by a binary fork-join algorithm with optimal total work and optimal (cache-oblivious) cache complexity, and in O(log n log log n) span (i.e., parallel time) that matches the best-known insecure algorithm. Using our sorting algorithm as a core primitive, we show how to data-obliviously simulate general PRAM algorithms in the binary fork-join model with non-trivial efficiency. We also present results for several applications including list ranking, Euler tour, tree contraction, connected components, and minimum spanning forest. For a subset of these applications, our data-oblivious algorithms asymptotically outperform the best known insecure algorithms. For other applications, we show data oblivious algorithms whose performance bounds match the best known insecure algorithms.

Complementing these asymptotically efficient results, we present a practical variant of our sorting algorithm that is self-contained and potentially implementable. It has optimal caching cost, and it is only a log log n factor off from optimal work and about a log n factor off in terms of span; moreover, it achieves small constant factors in its bounds.

Category / Keywords: foundations / oblivious algorithms, parallel algorithms, binary fork-join

Date: received 1 Aug 2020, last revised 3 Aug 2020

Contact author: vlr at cs utexas edu,runting@gmail com

Available format(s): PDF | BibTeX Citation

Version: :070334 (All versions of this report)

Short URL: ia.cr/2020/947

[ Cryptology ePrint archive ]

0https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/947.pdf’>https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/947.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/947

Post collegati

EPRINT REPORT: DATA OBLIVIOUS ALGORITHMS FOR MULTICORES

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: STARK FRIENDLY HASH — SURVEY AND RECOMMENDATION

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: TIMING ATTACKS AND LOCAL TIMING ATTACKS AGAINST BARRETT’S MODULAR MULTIPLICATION ALGORITHM

Redazione

EVENT CALENDAR: ICISSP: 7TH INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON INFORMATION SYSTEMS SECURITY AND PRIVACY

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ON THE (IN)SECURITY OF ROS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ANALYSING AND IMPROVING SHARD ALLOCATION PROTOCOLS FOR SHARDED BLOCKCHAINS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More