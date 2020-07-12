domenica, Luglio 12, 2020
Breaking News

GENOVA: IL NUOVO ARCIVESCOVO, PADRE TASCA: CAMMINEREMO INSIEME

PENSIONI, SALVINI: IL PD CHE RIVUOLE LA LEGGE FORNERO È UN INSULTO…

COVID, CONTE: PROVA MOLTO DIFFICILE PER IL PAESE, ORA PIU’ ATTREZZATI

SANTA SOFIA, DOMANI PRESIDIO DELLA LEGA SOTTO IL CONSOLATO DELLA TURCHIA A…

IMMIGRATI, SALVINI: PORTI SPALANCATI MA RICOLLOCAMENTI, RIMPATRI E CORRIDOI UMANITARI FERMI. IL…

FRANCESCO: PENSO A SANTA SOFIA E SONO MOLTO ADDOLORATO

IL PAPA ALL’ANGELUS: LA PAROLA DI DIO è L’UNICA CHE RENDE LIBERI

£705 MILLION INVESTMENT FOR GB-EU BORDER

LA DOMENICA DEL MARE. TURKSON AI MARITTIMI “NON SIETE SOLI, NESSUNO VI…

USA: SOSPESA LA PRIMA ESECUZIONE FEDERALE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » EPRINT REPORT: CRYPTANALYSIS OF A “STRENGTHENED” KEY EXCHANGE PROTOCOL FOR IOT

EPRINT REPORT: CRYPTANALYSIS OF A “STRENGTHENED” KEY EXCHANGE PROTOCOL FOR IOT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 12 luglio 2020

ePrint Report: Cryptanalysis of a “Strengthened” Key Exchange Protocol for IoT

Loïc Ferreira

In this paper we make an extensive analysis of SAKE$^+$ and SAKE$^+$-AM, two key exchange protocols. We show that several attacks are practicable against these protocols. This invalidates several claims made by the authors regarding the (security) properties of their protocols. Our results question also the correctness of the corresponding security proofs, made in the computational model (using the game-based methodology), and with the ProVerif verification tool.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/839

Post collegati

EPRINT REPORT: PUDGYTURTLE: VARIABLE-LENGTH, KEYSTREAM-DEPENDENT ENCODING TO RESIST TIME-MEMORY TRADEOFF ATTACKS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: AN ATTACK ON SOME SIGNATURE SCHEMES CONSTRUCTED FROM FIVE-PASS IDENTIFICATION SCHEMES

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: CRYPTANALYSIS OF A “STRENGTHENED” KEY EXCHANGE PROTOCOL FOR IOT

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ON THE MAXIMUM NONLINEARITY OF DE BRUIJN SEQUENCE FEEDBACK FUNCTION

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ASSEMBLY OR OPTIMIZED C FOR LIGHTWEIGHT CRYPTOGRAPHY ON RISC-V?

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: POST-QUANTUM ADAPTOR SIGNATURES AND PAYMENT CHANNEL NETWORKS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More