ePrint Report: Cryptanalysis of a “Strengthened” Key Exchange Protocol for IoT



Loïc Ferreira

In this paper we make an extensive analysis of SAKE$^+$ and SAKE$^+$-AM, two key exchange protocols. We show that several attacks are practicable against these protocols. This invalidates several claims made by the authors regarding the (security) properties of their protocols. Our results question also the correctness of the corresponding security proofs, made in the computational model (using the game-based methodology), and with the ProVerif verification tool.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/839