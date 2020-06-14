EPRINT REPORT: CROWD VERIFIABLE ZERO-KNOWLEDGE AND END-TO-END VERIFIABLE MULTIPARTY COMPUTATION

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 14 giugno 2020



Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/711 – Crowd Verifiable Zero-Knowledge and End-to-end Verifiable Multiparty Computation

Crowd Verifiable Zero-Knowledge and End-to-end Verifiable Multiparty Computation

Foteini Baldimtsi and Aggelos Kiayias and Thomas Zacharias and Bingsheng Zhang

Abstract: Auditing a secure multiparty computation (MPC) protocol

entails the validation of the protocol transcript

by a third party that is otherwise untrusted.

In this work we introduce the concept of end-to-end verifiable

MPC (VMPC), that requires the validation to provide a correctness

guarantee even in the setting that all servers, trusted setup

primitives and all the client systems utilized by the input-providing

users of the MPC protocol are subverted by an adversary.

To instantiate VMPC, we introduce a new concept in the setting of

zero-knowlegde protocols that we term crowd verifiable zero-knowledge

(CVZK). A CVZK protocol enables a prover to convince a set of verifiers

about a certain statement, even though each one individually contributes

a small amount of entropy for verification and some of them are adversarially

controlled. Given CVZK, we present a VMPC protocol that

is based on discrete-logarithm related assumptions.

At the high level of adversity that VMPC is meant to withstand, it is infeasible

to ensure perfect correctness, thus we investigate the classes of functions and

verifiability relations that are feasible in our framework, and

present a number of possible applications the underlying

functions of which can be implemented via VMPC.

Category / Keywords: cryptographic protocols / multi-party computation, zero-knowledge, privacy, verifiability

Date: received 13 Jun 2020

Contact author: foteini at gmu edu,akiayias@inf ed ac uk,tzachari@inf ed ac uk,bingsheng@zju edu cn

Available format(s): PDF | BibTeX Citation

Version: :202045 (All versions of this report)

Short URL: ia.cr/2020/711

