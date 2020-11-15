EPRINT REPORT: CP-ABE FOR CIRCUITS (AND MORE) IN THE SYMMETRIC KEY SETTING

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 15 novembre 2020



Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/1432 – CP-ABE for Circuits (and more) in the Symmetric Key Setting

Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/1432

CP-ABE for Circuits (and more) in the Symmetric Key Setting

Shweta Agrawal and Shota Yamada

Abstract: The celebrated work of Gorbunov, Vaikuntanathan and Wee provided the first key policy attribute based encryption scheme (ABE) for circuits from the Learning With Errors (LWE) assumption. However, the arguably more natural ciphertext policy variant has remained elusive, and is a central primitive not yet known from LWE.

In this work, we construct the first symmetric key ciphertext policy attribute based encryption scheme (CP-ABE) for all polynomial sized circuits from the learning with errors (LWE) assumption. In more detail, the ciphertext for a message $m$ is labelled with an access control policy $f$, secret keys are labelled with public attributes $x$ from the domain of $f$ and decryption succeeds to yield the hidden message $m$ if and only if $f(x)=1$. The size of our public and secret key do not depend on the size of the circuits supported by the scheme — this enables our construction to support circuits of unbounded size (but bounded depth). Our construction is secure against collusions of unbounded size. We note that current best CP-ABE schemes [BSW07,Wat11,LOSTW10,OT10,LW12,RW13,Att14,Wee14,AHY15,CGW15,AC17,KW19] rely on pairings and only support circuits in the class NC1 (albeit in the public key setting).

We adapt our construction to the public key setting for the case of bounded size circuits. The size of the ciphertext and secret key as well as running time of encryption, key generation and decryption satisfy the efficiency properties desired from CP-ABE, assuming that all algorithms have RAM access to the public key. However, the running time of the setup algorithm and size of the public key depends on the circuit size bound, restricting the construction to support circuits of a-priori bounded size. We remark that the inefficiency of setup is somewhat mitigated by the fact that setup must only be run once.

We generalize our construction to consider attribute and function hiding. The compiler of lockable obfuscation upgrades any attribute based encryption scheme to predicate encryption, i.e. with attribute hiding [GKW17,WZ17]. Since lockable obfuscation can be constructed from LWE, we achieve ciphertext policy predicate encryption immediately. For function privacy, we show that the most natural notion of function hiding ABE for circuits, even in the symmetric key setting, is sufficient to imply indistinguishability obfuscation. We define a suitable weakening of function hiding to sidestep the implication and provide a construction to achieve this notion for both the key policy and ciphertext policy case. Previously, the largest function class for which function private predicate encryption (supporting unbounded keys) could be achieved was inner product zero testing, by Shen, Shi and Waters [SSW09].

Category / Keywords: public-key cryptography / Ciphertext policy attribute-based encrypiton, lattices, function hiding

Original Publication (in the same form): IACR-TCC-2020

Date: received 14 Nov 2020

Contact author: shweta a at cse iitm ac in, yamada-shota@aist go jp

Available format(s): PDF | BibTeX Citation

Version: :074853 (All versions of this report)

Short URL: ia.cr/2020/1432

[ Cryptology ePrint archive ]

0https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/1432.pdf’>https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/1432.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/1432