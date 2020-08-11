martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
EPRINT REPORT: CONSTANT TIME MONTGOMERY LADDER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 11 agosto 2020

ePrint Report: Constant Time Montgomery Ladder

Kaushik Nath, Palash Sarkar

In this work various approaches for constant time conditional branching in Montgomery ladder have been studied. A previous method appearing in a code for implementing X25519 has been formalized algorithmically. This algorithm is based on a conditional select operation. We consider a variant of this algorithm which groups together operations in a more convenient manner. Further, we provide a new implementation of the conditional select operation using the cmov operation such that cmov works only on registers. This provides a better guarantee of constant time behavior.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/956

