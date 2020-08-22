domenica, Agosto 23, 2020
Breaking News

COVID, SALVINI: LA SICILIA CHIUDE I CENTRI PER IMMIGRATI. BRAVO MUSUMECI, STOP…

REGIONALI, BERLUSCONI E’ INTERVENUTO TELEFONICAMENTE ALLA PRESENTAZIONE DEI CANDIDATI DI FORZA ITALIA…

LA DIOCESI DI ROMA A LOURDES, L’ORA DEL PELLEGRINAGGIO “SOCIAL”

SCUOLA, MINISTERO: DEL TUTTO POSSIBILE USO PARITARIE PER SPAZI AGGIUNTIVI

LIBIA: IL CESSATE IL FUOCO è UN SEGNALE DI STABILITà PER TUTTO…

LA COLONNA MARIANA DI PRAGA CONSACRATA DAL CARDINALE DUKA

PAOLO VI IN AMERICA LATINA, IL SESSANTOTTO DELLA CARITà

L’OMS ANNUNCIA: PANDEMIA SCONFITTA ENTRO DUE ANNI

COVID, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO HA IGNORATO LE PROPOSTE DELLE SCUOLE CATTOLICHE. CONTE-AZZOLINA…

HEBDOMADA PAPAE: IL GR IN LATINO DEL 22 AGOSTO

Agenparl

EPRINT REPORT: COMPACT, EFFICIENT AND UC-SECURE ISOGENY-BASED OBLIVIOUS TRANSFER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, sab 22 agosto 2020

ePrint Report: Compact, Efficient and UC-Secure Isogeny-Based Oblivious Transfer

Yi-Fu Lai, Steven D. Galbraith, Cyprien Delpech de Saint Guilhem

Oblivious transfer (OT) is an essential tool of cryptographic protocols. It can serve as a building block for realizing all multiparty functionalities. The strongest security notion against malicious adversaries is universal composibility (UC-secure). Due to the rigorous algebraic structures and operations, achieving the specific security notion with isogenies is believed to be difficult. Hence, it is an open problem to have an efficient UC-secure OT oblivious transfer scheme based on isogenies.

In this work, we propose the first isogeny-based UC-secure oblivious transfer protocol in the presence of malicious adversaries without analogues in the Diffie-Hellman setting. The simple and compact CSIDH-based scheme consists of a constant number of isogeny computations. The underlying relaxed problem is called the computational reciprocal CSIDH problem which we can prove equivalent to the computational CSIDH problem with a quantum reduction.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/1012

Post collegati

EPRINT REPORT: COMPACT, EFFICIENT AND UC-SECURE ISOGENY-BASED OBLIVIOUS TRANSFER

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: A STUDY ON PRIVACY-PRESERVING GRU INFERENCE FRAMEWORK

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: PRIVATE JOIN AND COMPUTE FROM PIR WITH DEFAULT

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: INDISTINGUISHABILITY OBFUSCATION FROM CIRCULAR SECURITY

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ATTACKS ON INTEGER-RLWE

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: OBFUSCATING FINITE AUTOMATA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More