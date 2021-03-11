giovedì, Marzo 11, 2021
EPRINT REPORT: BINDING BIKE ERRORS TO A KEY PAIR

ePrint Report: Binding BIKE errors to a key pair

Nir Drucker, Shay Gueron, Dusan Kostic

The KEM BIKE is a Round-3 alternative finalist in the NIST Post-Quantum Cryptography project. It uses the FO$^{not bot}$ transformation so that an instantiation with a decoder that has a DFR of $2^{-128}$ will make it IND-CCA secure. The current BIKE design does not bind the randomness of the ciphertexts (i.e., the error vectors) to a specific public key. We propose to change this design, although currently, there is no attack that leverages this property. This modification can be considered if BIKE is eventually standardized.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2021/320

